Jedd Fisch Drops Big Demond Williams Jr. Claim Amid Washington’s Injury Crisis

You know how some coach-player combos just click instantly? That’s the vibe with Jedd Fisch and Demond Williams Jr. over at Washington this season. Fisch, who’s in his second year leading the Huskies, is not shy about raving about Demond. He is the linchpin in Fisch’s vision for the Huskies’ future. Last season was rough for the Huskies. But now? Fisch is ready to bring that thunder back, and at the heart of that plan is Demond Williams Jr., the kid with blazing speed and a rocket arm.

Fisch knows talent when he sees it; he’s been singing Demond’s praises, calling him the future “face of the program” even before Demond had started many games. And trust us, that’s no small talk. But he doesn’t stop there. In a recent sit-down with the Big Ten Network, Jedd Fisch went all in on Demond Williams Jr., making some massive claims about the young QB’s potential.

“Oh, it’s a dream,” Fisch stated. “Because I can make a really bad play call, and he can make it good. It’s the value of someone who is a dual threat, right?” Fisch is loudly broadcasting that Demond has the kind of rare athleticism and skill set that could make him one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.

Last year, Demond embodied what it means to be a true dual-threat. And his stats back it up. He completed 78.1% of his passes, throwing for 944 yards with 8 touchdowns against just 1 interception. That’s some sharp accuracy and decision-making for a freshman season. Demond ran 83 times for 282 yards and added 2 rushing touchdowns.

That ability to extend plays with his feet and turn broken plays into big gains is pure gold for Washington’s offense. Think about those moments where the called play is a dud. You know, no receivers open, defenses are closing in, and suddenly Demond just bolts. He turned a near-loss into a clutch first down or scrambled to find a new target downfield for a 25-yard completion. Now that’s the correct use of amazing football IQ.

One standout moment was in the Sun Bowl against Louisville. In just his second career start, Demond racked up an eye-popping 422 yards of total offense and five touchdowns. The Huskies were trailing, the pressure was on, and the pocket was collapsing. But Demond, cool as a cucumber, escaped a tackle by twisting and spinning. He then launched a beautiful 33-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Hunter with just 1:31 left in the game.

His ability to keep his eyes downfield while evading defenders perfectly captures the essence of a dual-threat QB. He completed 26 of 32 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns, showing a calm precision that belied the freshman label. But where he really stood out was his legs. He led the Huskies in rushing during the game with 48 yards on 20 carries and scored a crucial 7-yard rushing touchdown.

So, yes, he was dangerous, throwing deep bombs, but equally threatening, turning runs into huge plays. His poise under pressure was insane. It’s safe to say that Demond Williams Jr’s dual-threat nature is a strategic weapon for Fisher and the Huskies. When nothing’s going right in the pocket, he’s a dynamic safety valve with the speed to either buy time or take it himself.

Washington Huskies battling through the hurt

Jedd Fisch gave fans a decent look at the injury situation around the Huskies during their 2025 fall camp. And let’s just say, it’s a bit of a mixed bag. Starting with defensive tackle Jayvon Parker, Fisch confirmed that Parker suffered a hamstring injury during camp. While it’s set him back a bit, the good news is that he’s progressing well and is expected to return to full practice soon. Losing him means Fisch and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters have to dig deep into their defensive depth.

At linebacker, Fisch mentioned Jacob Manu, who is also recovering from a knee issue. Manu’s a tough player who can contribute both in run defense and pass coverage, and his return will add much-needed depth and experience to the linebacker corps. Then there’s Isaiah Ward, the outside linebacker. Ward sprained an ankle about two weeks ago, which kept him sidelined during the early part of camp. Thankfully, Fisch reports that Ward is healing ahead of schedule and should be back on the field by the end of the week. Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, a defensive end, is expected to miss most, if not all, of the season due to injury, which is a tough blow.

Logan Sagapolu, another defensive lineman, was quieter in updates but seems to be dealing with some minor setbacks. Fisch is optimistic about his recovery timeline, hoping for a solid return sometime midseason. Lastly, Tacario Davis. He is an outside linebacker and a key player in the pass rush. Davis is still working his way back from offseason injuries.

Despite the setbacks, Fisch keeps the tone hopeful. He highlights how the team is trending toward better health compared to last year’s camp. The offensive line battle is still very competitive, especially with veteran Geirean Hatchett recently dealing with injury but expected to bounce back.