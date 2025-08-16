Jedd Fisch Fights Back Tears as Washington RB’s $10,000 Generous Act Tells His Painful Football Story

Washington football has been on a steady climb, reshaping itself under Jedd Fisch while trying to keep pace in a stacked Big Ten. Expectations are high, the schedule is, of course, brutal, and every player on the roster knows that what they do this year will matter. They ended the season with a 6-7 record last year, so the pressure is too much on the Huskies. But there is one Husky in the squad who is already making headlines and came from something far more personal.

A year ago, Jonah Coleman, the Arizona transfer who joined the Huskies in 2024, quietly wrote a $10,000 check through an NIL deal to the school where his football dream first started. He didn’t do it for cameras or headlines. He did it because he remembered the promises he made back home in Stockton, California, to his family, his community, and the kids who needed someone to believe in them. That one decision still echoes today, and even his coach couldn’t ignore it.

When the subject came up, Fisch didn’t hide how much it meant to him. “Could not be prouder of Jonah. Four years together. Let’s make this the best one!” he tweeted on X. Those words are enough to make a young man go full of confidence in how much his coach is proud of him. And that’s what is required when you’re nearing the upcoming season. Fisch has seen the growth firsthand, and his emotion reflected the bond between coach and player.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Jonah Coleman also talked about his heartfelt gesture a few days back. When asked why he gave back in such a meaningful way, Jonah himself kept it simple. “I believe that one thing he’s going to do once he gets to where he needs to be is make a better way for some of the unfortunate kids here in Stockton, because he was one of those unfortunate kids.” It’s a perspective grounded in lived experience, not just words.

Jonah’s story stretches well beyond that single donation. Back in high school at Lincoln, he ran for over 3,300 yards and 58 touchdowns. At Arizona, Jonah Coleman built a reputation as a steady, dependable back. When he made the move to Washington, his 225-pound frame and ability to stay balanced in tight spaces quickly turned him into a vital piece of the Huskies’ offense. Last season, he crossed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground and found the end zone 10 times, earning himself All-Big Ten honors along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But, it would be safe to say that heartfelt donation is surely a highlight of his career till now. To really understand the heart behind that $10,000 donation, you have to look at what came after.

The day Jonah Coleman made his teacher proud

Marcus Garcia sensed something was up long before he walked into that school gym. He’d spent most of his career teaching math, 18 years at Lincoln High before moving next door, but nothing prepared him for the surprise waiting behind those gym doors. A few days earlier, he’d received a random request to attend a 1 p.m. meeting and was told to wear Lincoln gear. That alone had him raising eyebrows. Then he heard the applause.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stepping into the gym, Garcia saw Jonah in the center, holding a check—not from the school, but for the school. “I was just so grateful, so appreciative,” Garcia said, voice soft with emotion. He’s a teacher who’s used to wondering, “Did I make a difference?” And in that moment, Jonah put doubt to rest. When Jonah spoke about the impression Garcia made, it made Garcia tear up. Teachers seldom get closure, so that heartfelt recognition meant the world: “You hope you’re making these nice, positive impressions… and it did,” he said, voice faltering.

That image, Jonah, upright and thankful, and Garcia being moved by what he’d inspired, paints a fuller picture of this young man’s journey. It wasn’t some orchestrated PR moment. It was genuine gratitude, and that too at a very young age, and we must say that his parents would be so proud of him already. That said, a lot of eyes are going to be on Jonah this season, and he would love to carry on from where he left off last season.