Jedd Fisch Gets Big Reward for Washington’s ‘Stable Foundation’ After Being Warned of Losing Major Asset

Jedd Fisch is really changing things around for the Huskies. His revamped coaching staff has already made a real impact by bringing in talented players like quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and defensive back Tacario Davis. Even though the 2024 season was tough with a 6-7 record, the progress is clear, and 2025 looks much brighter. And Fisch’s careful approach to building the program is starting to pay off with these recruiting wins.

Washington just had a huge recruiting success. Shortly after 3-star offensive tackle Dominic Harris committed, another player from Las Vegas, 4-star safety Gavin Day, also announced he’s heading to Montlake.

Day, a 6’3″, 190-pound defender, has quickly climbed the 2026 rankings, now sitting at No. 225 nationally among all players and No. 19 among safeties, according to 247Sports. This big jump came soon after an offer from coaches John Richardson and Taylor Mays. This means Washington’s secondary just got a serious upgrade thanks to strong recruiting.

On June 1st, On3’s Chad Simmons dropped the big news: during his OV this past weekend, Gavin Day made it official—he’s committed to Jedd Fisch and the Washington Huskies. Day first checked out Washington last summer, but the race wasn’t easy. Schools like Arizona, Iowa, and Utah came on strong, vying for his attention. Still, the Huskies stayed relentless, bringing him back for that crucial official visit.

The Huskies are revamping their offensive line for 2025 with fresh energy and big talent. New O-line coach Michael Switzer is leading the charge, bringing in 18 new players during spring practice. Key transfers like Carver Willis from Kansas State and Geirean Hatchett from Oklahoma add experience and firepower. Alongside them, promising freshmen Champ Taulealea, Jack Shaffer, John Mills, and Jake Flores bring size and raw potential. Together, they’re set to build a stronger, tougher front ready to dominate.

“They’ve been making me feel like their top priority pretty much since they offered me in early May,” Day said. “Their message has been pretty clear to me; if you want to play in the league as a defensive back, you go to Washington.” That message hit home.

After spending time on campus this weekend, Gavin Day’s decision was locked in. But reasons? “One of the main reasons I committed was definitely my relationship with the staff, especially Coach Mays. I feel like he can be a great mentor and coach for me. Another thing is just the setting of Seattle and how the fan base really rallies around the team is special,” said the safety. So, the blend of personal connection and passionate support made Washington the perfect fit.

“The connection between me and the staff was probably the most important thing in my commitment. I’m a big relationships person.” These words from Day highlight the core reason for his decision. So this means…

“I am not taking anymore official visits,” Gavin Day stated. “Coach Fisch is definitely building something special here with a stable foundation.” Now, Day’s commitment brings real momentum to Jedd Fisch’s recruiting. However….

Jedd Fisch faces warning as Washington rebuilds

Kalen DeBoer’s departure shook the Huskies’ foundation, and new HC Jedd Fisch struggled to find his footing in his B1G debut. Finishing 6-7 with wins over USC, Michigan, and UCLA made it a mixed bag—solid, but far from spectacular compared to 2023’s highs. Rookie mistakes were expected, but Fisch now has no excuse to dodge blame.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranks Washington 39th in the updated SP+ after spring, highlighting flashes of brilliance on offense, a resilient defense, but weak special teams. Fisch must address these gaps to recapture past success. The journey back to 2023’s level won’t be quick, but vigilance and adjustments will be key for his second season.

In a May 29 Dirt & Sprague show video, Bill Connelly noted, “The passing game was well, actually run and pass, the big plays kind of vanished from two years ago. And that was kind of, that ended up being kind of a major issue.”

He believes Fisch will need more time to hit double-digit wins. “It took him a year at Arizona to really kind of click into place. But once he had what he needed, everything obviously clicked pretty well.” So, Fisch’s Arizona debut was rough, going 1-11 before climbing to 10-3 in his third year. With a better start at Washington, 2025 could be the breakout season Fisch has been building toward.

Bill Connelly remains optimistic about Jedd Fisch’s second season at Washington. The HC has already shaken things up, most notably by adding dynamic WR Omari Evans to the offense. RB Jonah Coleman returns, bringing confidence and fire for the upcoming season. Key coaching changes also stand out, with Jimmie Dougherty and Ryan Walters stepping in to lead the offense and defense. Now, with fresh talent and a revamped staff, Connelly believes Fisch is poised to take a major leap forward this season.