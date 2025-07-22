Jedd Fisch Is Already Plotting Bold Flip Move After Washington’s Big Recruiting Win, Says Insider

The Washington Huskies have come close to tasting national glory before, but staying at the table takes more than tradition; it takes transformation. And Jedd Fisch seems to know it really well. Since stepping in, Fisch has attacked the 2026 cycle like a man with something to prove. His moves prove once again that the Huskies aren’t waiting for their turn. They’re taking it. Beyond just collecting commits, he’s strategically reshaping the talent map.

Washington flipped a five-star offensive tackle from bitter rival Oregon, secured the top in-state edge rusher, and even pulled a wide receiver out of Norman, Oklahoma, a state the Huskies hadn’t cracked in over 25 years. With a 247Sports ranking of No. 17, Washington is just a breath away from its best-ever class finish. But it’s not just the names; it’s how he’s doing it. Flips. Silence. Strategy.

However, even with the O-line victory, the additions at the position may not stop for the Huskies for future classes. That is also supported by the fact that Fisch will lose some of his O-line guys to graduation after the season. Factor in the scenario where some may transfer out, and you are left with a weaker O-line room. On the July 20 episode of the Locked On Huskies podcast, co-hosts Lars Hansen and Roman Tomashoff peeled back the curtain on the Jack Shaffer flip in the 2025 class. Why do we have to discuss Shaffer’s commitment here? Well, the head coach may take a similar route to bolster his O-line.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shaffer was initially committed to Iowa State, and boom! All of a sudden, he flipped to the Huskies. “It’s, oh, I didn’t know this guy was taking a visit. They did a really good job keeping that under wraps,” Roman explained. It wasn’t just a flip; it was a calculated ambush. Shaffer wasn’t just a random add; he’s a big man with pedigree. He is a top prospect, the No. 2 player in the state and the No. 44 offensive tackle in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports.

AD

Who could be the potential options for a similar flip in the 2026 class? “If something like [Shaffer flip] that happens again, I wouldn’t be surprised. And I’m not saying that with, you know, any, oh, I’m hearing this, I’m hearing that. I just wouldn’t be surprised because if you think you can go out there and you need to secure another offensive lineman, if that ends up being the route,” the insider adds.

And when it comes to the victories in the 2026 class, there is already a dominant narrative. Rahsjon Duncan, a name that didn’t initially grab headlines but is turning out to be a gem in Washington’s secondary rebuild. Hansen shut down any notion that Duncan was just a fallback after missing out on Devon Benjamin. “This is a fantastic addition for Washington,” he emphasized. Not only can he line up at multiple spots in the backfield, but he also brings a physical edge that screams future safety. “You watch the way he hits,” Roman noted. “I can see why he might play safety.” More than just a highlight-reel tackler, Duncan has surged up 10 to 15 spots in the national cornerback rankings, according to 247Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Duncan’s athleticism goes beyond defense; he does a bit of everything. On defense, he recorded 3 interceptions, 5 pass breakups, and 2 forced fumbles. On offense? 38 receptions, 794 yards, and 7 touchdowns. That kind of versatility has analysts buzzing. With five defensive backs, including Takario Davis, Ephesianc McKillin, CJ Christian, and Dyson McCutchen, set to graduate after the season. And with back-to-back statement additions like Jack Shaffer and Rahsjon Duncan, it’s no wonder fans are bracing for more fireworks. Jedd Fisch is proving that flips aren’t just surprises; they’re weapons. And as the 2025 season nears, the real question becomes, who’s next?

Jedd Fisch is set to rebuild Washington

From a national runner-up finish in 2023 to last season’s 6–7 record, the Huskies’ fall was dramatic and humbling. It told the story of a team still adjusting, especially on defense, where they surrendered nearly 23.8 points per game and allowed over 250 yards through the air, which was a bottom-20 figure nationally. The defense was porous, the offense was inconsistent, and the roster lacked cohesion. But this year, there’s a noticeable shift in confidence. “I feel a lot better about this year’s team,” Coach Jedd Fisch admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With 86 of 105 players returning and 18 transfers, including four from Jedd Fisch’s Arizona days, this roster finally feels like it’s his. And unlike last season, when the Huskies were scrambling to plug gaps midseason, Fisch now has a foundation of players who trust his vision. It’s no wonder he said, “We’re in a good spot.” This man is executing a plan. And that plan may include more flips.

Defensive backs coach John Richardson has already secured pledges from four other standout DBs: Jeron Jones from Mission Viejo, a composite four-star talent; CJ Lavender from powerhouse Mater Dei; Ksani Jiles from national powerhouse IMG Academy; and Elijah Durr, a local star out of Mount Tahoma High. Lavender, Jiles, and Durr are all composite three-star prospects, meaning they’re solid additions with room to develop. That stability, combined with recruiting momentum, sets the stage for something bigger for the Huskies.