Jedd Fisch Makes Feelings Public After Perceived Disrespect Toward Washington

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Washington at UCLA Nov 22, 2025 Pasadena, California, USA Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch on the field prior to the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.

After a 9-4 season, fighting for relevance wasn’t on the agenda for Jedd Fisch’s Washington Huskies. But a new national ranking has them on the outside looking in, and the head coach is making his displeasure known.

College football analyst Josh Pate just released his top 12 program list in the country based on a three-year rolling criteria. In that list, teams like Ohio State held the top position, whereas Georgia, Indiana, Oregon, Texas, Notre Dame, Alabama, Miami, Texas A&M, Michigan, Texas Tech, and Tennessee took up the rest of the spots. Meanwhile, the snubbing of the Huskies prompted Jedd Fisch to fire back at Josh Pate’s X post with a subtle but clear message: “Got it.”

The snub is particularly jarring considering the Huskies were just in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in 2024. While they fell to Michigan, reaching that stage should command more respect in any three-year analysis. Also, let’s not forget the 2024 season, when Fisch debuted as HC, was nothing more than a mess for them, where they ended up with a 6-7 record.

Jedd Fisch’s team has yet to win a college football playoff national title. Maybe that’s why Pate, after his analysis of the last three years’ records, had to snub the Huskies from the list. However, Fisch may have a legitimate reason to get angry with that list. He doesn’t fit the 3-year criteria because Fisch has only been in Washington for two seasons.

Moreover, Jedd Fisch is changing the trajectory of the Huskies, so he’s got every right to be angry about being labeled as underrated. A three-year blend may penalize the current situation with the program’s current staff for prior roster management, admin decisions, and retention outcomes that Fisch and his staff didn’t own.

Pate’s list featured the usual powerhouses like Ohio State and Georgia, but surprisingly included programs like Indiana and Texas Tech over a Washington team fresh off a national title appearance. The situation with the rankings and Jedd Fisch is similar to what Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman faced last year. After the Fighting Irish were placed below Alabama in the CFP rankings, the 40-year-old was very vocal about his dissatisfaction, claiming that he was “upset” by the rankings list.

Regardless, Fisch has a chance to turn people’s opinions around since their upcoming schedule favors them. The Huskies will avoid a trip to the East Coast this year, which eases their travel strain. But two games could decide their fate, against Indiana and Oregon, which, if they go flat against them, the chances of survival will diminish drastically.

Jedd Fisch’s two-word response on social media was just the start. His real answer to the perceived disrespect is happening on the recruiting trail, where he’s working to build a future powerhouse that analysts won’t be able to ignore.

Jedd Fisch gets massive recruiting news

The Washington Huskies are nearing locking in an underrated three-star running back from Arizona, as he is lining up for a massive spring visit. Sandra Day O’Connor’s running back, Jeremy Adeyanju, schedules his visit to Washington for May 29-31.

This marks a major moment for Jedd Fisch and his team, as last year the weekend visit helped them land safety Gavin Day, offensive tackle Dominic Harris, and defensive lineman David Schwerzel.

But the competition is going to be pretty tough, as Adeyanju already has 16 offers with top programs like Michigan, USC, and Iowa interested in him.

What makes him perfect eye candy for Jedd Fisch’s team is that he is from the same high school as their former edge, Bralen Trice, who was a third-round pick in the 2024 season by the Atlanta Falcons. Adeyanju also brings in production as he rushed for 1,167 yards with 15 touchdowns, which places him in the top ten Arizona running backs at the Class 6A level.

Now, apart from him, Huskies will bring in other major recruits to campus too, with players like Elijah Kimble and others. Time will tell if their 2027 class can gain momentum.