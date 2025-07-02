Jedd Fisch on Brink of Huge Recruiting Coup as Washington Commit Helps Lure 300-Pound DT

Jedd Fisch and the Washington Huskies may have just set the table for one of the biggest recruiting chain reactions for them. With the 2026 class gaining momentum, Washington locked in a major piece on defense by landing three-star linebacker Ezaya Tokio out of Oceanside, California. Tokio, a dynamic prospect with the versatility to play inside or outside, chose the Huskies over offers from UCLA, Colorado, Arizona State, and Cal, programs that now look to be one step behind in the recruiting arms race.

Tokio brings more than just positional flexibility and high-upside talent, though. He also brings connections, and the Huskies are trying their hardest to capitalize on those connections. His close friendship with four-star, defensive tackle TI Umu-Cais could be Washington’s secret weapon in securing another elite prospect. Standing at 6’3 and 307 pounds, Umu-Cais is one of the top interior linemen in the 2026 class. Cais is the No. 1 player in Colorado and is ranked 38 in his position. He recently named the Huskies in his top five schools alongside Colorado, UCLA, Oklahoma, and North Carolina. If Washington plays its cards right, Tokio’s commitment could be the domino that leads to a huge win in the trenches

“As Jedd Fisch has made very, very clear during his time at Washington, one of the most important things about his recruiting strategy is relationships,” said Locked On Huskies host Roman Tomashoff. “It’s not just with him, where there are all these rumors going around that one of his closest friends on the recruiting trail is four-star defensive tackle, TI Umu Cais.” That connection might be the edge the Huskies need in a crowded race. Cais recently led Cherry Creek to win the state title by putting up 75 total tackles and 2.0 sacks in 14 games. Washington has faced some upsets recently in terms of recruiting, and the commitment of Ezaya is a big deal. But if, by a fortunate stroke of serendipity, they get their hands on TI Umu Cais, the defensive line can very well be called a wall.

Tomashoff elaborated further on why the pairing matters. “The two of them have been very, very interested in playing together at the college level,” he said. “If you need to find a way to get Ezaya in the boat to make sure that you can land TI Umu-Cais… props to Brian Odom for making sure that this happened.” He also noted the versatility Tokio brings to the defensive scheme and emphasized how much a true nose tackle like Umu-Cais could elevate the Huskies’ Big Ten preparation.

After 2023, Washington is still finding its ground and rebuilding its identity under Fisch. And securing two key defenders who already have chemistry could be a defining moment in the program’s rebuild. The commitment of Ezaya Tokio is already a win, but if it leads to landing TI Umu-Cais, it might be remembered as the spark that lit up a new defensive era in Seattle.

The Huskies’ offense is in good hands

While Jedd Fisch is making waves on the recruiting trail, one of his most exciting players is already turning heads in the national spotlight. Demond Williams Jr., who followed Fisch from Arizona to Washington, stole the show at the Manning Passing Academy last week. Competing alongside big names like Arch Manning and Cade Klubnik, Williams not only held his own—he won the camp’s “Air It Out” accuracy challenge, pumping up the crowd with a chest bump and signaling his arrival on the big stage.

Williams’ rise hasn’t been overnight. After stepping in as Washington’s starter late in the 2024 season, he dazzled in the Sun Bowl with 374 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. Fisch hasn’t been shy about his confidence in the young QB either. “I think this kid, Demond Williams, is going to be someone to keep an eye on,” he said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I can’t wait to coach him over the next two to three years and then be able to talk about him going to Indianapolis for that [NFL] combine.”

While Fisch reloads his 2026 recruiting class with names like Ezaya Tokio, he may already have his most dangerous weapon locked in at QB. Williams is entering 2025 with major momentum, and if his Manning Academy performance is any hint, he will be entering his breakout season this fall.