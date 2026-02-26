Jedd Fisch Opens Up On Demond Williams’ Controversial Return to Washington

Washington QB Demond Williams’ return for the 2026 season is far from ordinary. What pushed him to make that decision is certainly interesting, but what’s even more intriguing is how he feels after the comeback. That’s where Washington head coach Jedd Fisch’s latest move provides some clarity.

“In Demond’s case, he didn’t enter the portal. There was an Instagram post that indicated that he was considering entering the portal, but that never happened. So, we didn’t have to worry about it. When he came back, he talked to our team, and we had some great private conversations that will remain private,” Fisch said during his Wednesday appearance on On3 with Andy Staples.

“But you know, Demond, as he said a couple of weeks ago, ‘I’m 19, I received some good advice. I received some bad advice. And in the end, the best advice was to return to the University of Washington and lead this team for another year.’ And that’s what we’re most excited about.”

It clearly reflects the head coach’s happiness with the star QB’s return.

Even the QB confirmed he had a change of heart about the short-lived decision and called it a mistake. In this case, that private conversation reflects Fisch and his staff’s ability to retain players, while also highlighting the bond Washington shares with Demond Williams. However, although the head coach’s words suggest the QB was warmly welcomed back into the program by his teammates after his controversial return, reports hint at another layer to the story.

Here’s where a dramatic twist comes in.

Before clearing the intention of entering the portal, Williams reportedly signed an NIL deal to return to Washington. It was in the mid-$4 million range, and it was a clear indication that the Huskies value their QB, so nothing was left to chance to keep him there. Despite that, the QB wanted anything else, and he made that crystal clear.

“I have to do what is best for me and my future,” wrote Williams.

Then came a turning point, and within two days, the QB changed his mind. But reports suggested that Washington was ready to take legal action if necessary to enforce the star QB’s contract. Now ending all controversy, Demond Williams will play his 2026 season with the Huskies. Is his return a positive development, or is it a forced move that should be a cause for concern?

Jedd Fisch’s 2025 QB1’s thoughts after the comeback

Demond Williams joined the Huskies the same season Jedd Fisch became the head coach. Now the QB’s retention for another year is obviously a big achievement for the head coach. But after all the controversy, the program and his teammates accepted him, so how does Williams feel about that?

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Washington at Michigan Oct 18, 2025 Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. 2 passes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ann Arbor Michigan Stadium Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRickxOsentoskix 20251018_jcd_aa1_0063

“We’re all human. We all make mistakes,” Williams said. “And at the end of the day, I’m super blessed to be here with my brothers and my coaches and just at the University of Washington. I’m just so happy to be here and so blessed.”

It reflects Williams’ gratitude to Washington. More importantly, the QB was silent about the reason for entering the portal, as well as the fact that LSU could be his destination if he left Washington.

His return will definitely help Washington. Last season, Williams recorded 3,065 yards and 25 TDs, appearing in 13 games. With that performance, he led Washington to an LA Bowl victory and a 9–4 record. On top of that, he became the 16th player in FBS history and the first Husky to throw for 400+ yards in a single game. We will see what transpires this season.