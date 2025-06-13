Jedd Fisch Receives Honest Demond Williams Jr Verdict After HC’s Major Move to Secure QB Future

Well, Jedd Fisch’s offense is coming out swinging this season, clearly refusing to roll the dice after last year’s 6-7 finish. Leading the charge is quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who’s already making heads turn and grabbing the spotlight. Why wouldn’t he? Despite backing up Will Rogers for most of the season, Williams’ performance in the Huskies’ close loss to Louisville—a 35-34—speaks volumes. Williams threw for 374 yards and 4 touchdowns, showcasing his star potential. As former WR Giles Jackson put it, “I think this dude right here is going to be great,” and he’s not alone in that belief. Entering his third season, the hype surrounding Williams is undeniable; even national voices like Josh Pate are jumping on the bandwagon, praising his talent.

With Williams at quarterback, Washington is in safe hands. His skills talk perfectly about the hype around him. After following Jedd Fisch from Arizona to the Huskies, he set the tone pretty quickly. Last season he completed 82 of 108 passes for 944 yards with 8 TDs and just 1 interception. Best part, he boasts a completion rate of 78.1% that makes him perfect eye candy for everyone.

Jedd Fisch has made it clear: Demond Williams Jr. is the future, and the plan is already in motion. On top of that, his confidence in his quarterback isn’t just about short-term wins but about making long-term moves. “I couldn’t be luckier to have a chance to coach him,” Coach Jedd Fisch said. “He came with us, and we’re going to do everything we can to get him to New York City one day.” But he isn’t the only one thinking highly of Demond’s future. Even Josh Pate is also rooting for his breakout season as he puts him in his Big Ten QBs list. Best part? He is in 4th position.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Number four for me is Demond Williams at Washington. Like, I’m very, very high on him. Extremely high on him. I’m high on Washington as a team and what they’re capable of doing from a scaling-up standpoint this year,” Pate said. The list includes top QBs starting from Drew Allar, Julian Sayin, Dante Moore, Demond Williams, Luke Altmyer, Dylan Raiola, Jayden Maiava, Bryce Underwood, Fernando Mendoza, and Nico Iamaleava. Getting placed before last season’s playmakers like Raiola, Maiava, and Iamaleava shows the kind of talent he has.

AD

“Demond Williams is going to be really good this year, and almost no one around the country is talking about him right now. I trust the position he’s in, I trust the coaching staff that he is playing for, I trust him as a talent, and I think year two—if you’re looking for a surprise team out of the Big Two conferences, it could maybe be Missouri in the SEC—but I think it’s absolutely Washington in the Big Ten. And if I’m right about that, it’ll be because I’m right about this,” Pate added. Well, Demond Williams sure can take Huskies to Big 10 contention.

But don’t let Williams’ 5’11″ frame deceive you; he plays far bigger. His length and powerful legs make him a complete quarterback. Electric and explosive, he excels both throwing and running. His deep throws are remarkable, and intermediate routes are consistently accurate. Even under pressure, he remains calm, evades defenders, and improvises expertly. Though a mobile threat, he prioritizes passing, showcasing a truly powerful arm. That’s exactly why he is on the top 5 list of Josh Pate. “I got him at number four in the Big Ten quarterback rankings. And because of that, I think Washington is sort of a low-key sleeper team in the Big Ten title race,” the analyst added. But he’s not the only one turning heads this offseason…

Jedd Fisch’s major recruiting move for Demond Williams Jr.’s future

Jedd Fisch pulled off a recruiting coup for the Washington Huskies, a move that redefines the recruiting game. For the first time since at least 1998, Washington landed a football commitment from Oklahoma: four-star wide receiver Mason James of Norman North High School. According to 247 Sports, James is the first UW commit from Oklahoma in over 25 years—uncharted territory for the Huskies.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fisch and his staff boldly ventured where others haven’t, securing a major win. James, a 5’10″, 175-pound deep threat, impressed with 56 catches, 1,233 yards, and 17 touchdowns as a junior, and his speed earned him two state-qualifying sprint berths. Considering he chose Washington over Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas, this commitment signifies a significant recruiting victory. Best part? James is the first receiver and fourth four-star commit in UW’s rapidly developing 2026 class. So, it’s not just a win for Jedd Fisch’s roster but a major addition to back Demond Williams Jr. How?

Recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks was brutally honest in his evaluation of James’ upside. His 247Sports profile highlights the Oklahoma native’s “explosive suddenness,” referring to him as a “high-floor, potentially plug-and-play slot weapon” with NFL potential. Brooks noted: “Projects as a slot but has shown competency when moving around the formation… Flashes above average run-after-catch creativity… Can get more consistent in off-the-line quickness… but shows encouraging snap and late-separating ability.”

But James’ commitment is not the only thing that’s turning heads. Washington’s strong week included commitments from three-star tight end Sam Vyhlidal and three-star athlete Dre Pollard, both in the class of 2026, just two days prior. Add transfer punter Trevor Allen from Adams State, and the program’s thriving. Vyhlidal, from Beaverton, Oregon, is a top state recruit, while Pollard, a versatile Las Vegas athlete, scored 12 touchdowns and returned three kicks for touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bottom line: the Huskies aren’t passively waiting—they’re actively expanding their recruiting reach and capitalizing on their momentum. Their 2026 class, now ranked No. 15 nationally, shows Jedd Fisch is making Washington a recruiting powerhouse. If this continues, the Husky Stadium could become a launching pad for national stars.