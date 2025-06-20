Jedd Fisch Reveals ‘Frustration’ Succeeding Kalen DeBoer in Tough Washington Revelation

When Jedd Fisch took over the Huskies in 2024, he knew it would be tough. Taking over a successful team and maintaining the performance rate isn’t everybody’s cup of tea. I mean, the Huskies in 2023 played for a national title. However, after Kalen DeBoer’s departure to Alabama, nobody saw the momentum shift coming. Fisch would have expected to walk into a locker room with a star-studded squad. To his surprise, some of the players were in the NFL, and the others were suiting up for someone else.

Honestly, it’s tough to blame anyone here. DeBoer’s exit made some players start looking for other options. The Huskies’ performance in 2024 wasn’t as good as last year, but it wasn’t a total disaster either. You’ve got to hand it to Jedd Fisch for handling everything well and at least winning the home games. They definitely struggled on the road with a 0-4 record.

Months after the season was done, the HC finally opened up about his first season with the Huskies during a conversation with Jim Rome, which clearly painted a picture that isn’t all purple and gold. Rome had a clear question: “There were plenty of firsts for you last year, your first year at UW and the Huskies’ first year in the Big Ten. When you look back at last season, what stands out to you the most? What kind of thoughts do you have?” One could have only wished for a simpler answer, but Jedd Fisch was fearless.

“Well, I mean, there was much to it. I mean, showing up to a program that had 44 scholarship players. That was the first showing up after the portal closed. That was a first, and then tried to create a team that really just got back from playing the National championship. And then 13 guys got drafted, and 21 starters left too, combined,” said Fisch.

There were many players who entered the transfer portal, including Tre Watson, Taeshaun Lyon, Dylan Morris, and Asa Turner. Meanwhile, some Huskies were selected in the 2024 NFL draft. The list included their QB Michael Penix Jr., wide receiver Rome Odunze, OL Troy Fautanu, and DE Bralen Trice, among a list of 10 players.

The head coach had to rebuild the entire roster, which was nothing less than a nightmare. What could have turned into a debacle was saved by Fisch’s promptness. “We had one returning starter, and then we figured out we’re in a new conference. We got to play four East Coast games. Travel was totally unique and different, and the whole thing was new. So, I feel good about where we are. It was certainly a learning curve. We wound up having some good wins once all six games at home, but couldn’t find a road win, which was pretty frustrating,” added Fisch.

The Huskies remained undefeated in their home games, 6-0, winning against Weber State, Eastern Michigan, Northwestern, Michigan, USC, and UCLA. But road wins were a distant dream for them. They lost to Iowa, Rutgers, Indiana, Oregon, Penn State, and WSU. Their overall record was 6-7 in the 2024 season. With the new season coming sooner than ever, the HC must be looking forward to getting a road win and to following the path of DeBoer.

Jedd Fisch revealed bold strategies to rebuild the team

It wasn’t a surprise that many players wanted to leave the Washington Huskies soon after DeBoer went to Alabama. But the way Fisch didn’t let it affect him or the rest of the players deserves praise. When Jim Rome asked him about how he felt regarding taking over a team that had plenty of newcomers before his appointment, the HC didn’t look dejected.

Fisch went down his memory lane and relived the moments once again. “Yeah. I mean. I don’t. Even I don’t think it’s replica. I don’t know anybody with one returning starter on their football team. I can’t think of a time that’s ever happened. You know, we just said we were grabbing guys from everywhere. We had three guys that were in the FCS that were starting on our offensive line that didn’t arrive until June.”

Under Fisch, there were 16 new additions made to the roster, of which 14 were freshmen. Enokk Vimahi, D’Angalo Titialii, Drew Azzopardi, and Maximus McCree were on the offensive line, while Logan Sagapolu, Jayden Wayne, and DeShawn Lynch were on the defensive front.

Fisch continued, “We went through a veteran quarterback, and then we had two freshmen playing quarterback. I think the rebuild was huge. We had no new coaches, no coaches that were here, and we didn’t have any left-over coaches. We didn’t have any carryover in the strength room, new trainers, new nutritionists. So everything was brand new, and we were able to persevere and get a big win against Michigan. Get a big win against USC, and that was fun, but we need to find more of those this coming year.”

Going into the 2025 season, their home games are against Colorado State, FCS, Ohio State, Rutgers, Illinois, Purdue, and Oregon. Coming to the road games, they’ll be playing against UCLA, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maryland, and Washington State. Facing Ohio State and Oregon at home won’t be an easy feat. Can they maintain their 6-0 dominance? If not, they better learn to win on the road.