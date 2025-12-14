Jedd Fisch Sends Direct Message on Sherrone Moore Replacement Buzz in Big Announcement

Even as Washington cruised past Boise State in a 38–10 win, the mood in Seattle felt anything but celebratory. With Jedd Fisch emerging as a leading candidate in Michigan’s head coaching search, his arrival at the postgame press conference felt less about the win and more about the weight of what might come next.

“I’m fully focused on our team. I think our team worked really hard this whole week,” Fisch said post-win on Dec. 13. “And we all gave everything we had, and we played at a very high level because of that. That’s all I would say on that.”

Fisch’s response came as Michigan’s coaching vacancy turned into a national story this week after Sherrone Moore was fired for cause following a university investigation, prompting immediate speculation about potential replacements.

Just ten days ago, Fisch was asked a similar question about his future plans. The 49-year-old coach confidently stated that he is not going anywhere and plans to coach the Huskies for future seasons. However, that was before Michigan’s situation spiraled into a major off-field controversy. On Dec. 10, Michigan fired Sherrone Moore for cause, over an alleged ” inappropriate relationship with a staffer.” What followed was an expanding investigation that has put Michigan’s athletic department under a harsh spotlight.

Michigan’s statement said the firing followed “credible evidence” of an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, and the university later expanded its review by bringing in outside counsel as the situation widened beyond just football operations.

Amidst the instability and an upcoming bowl game against Texas, the Wolverines are on a head coach hunt. Per multiple reports, the program has expressed interest in its former offensive assistant, Jedd Fisch.

Fisch arrived at Michigan as a quarterback/wide receivers/ pass game coordinator in 2015 under former U-M HC Jim Harbaugh. During his two-year tenure, the Wolverines’ offense performed impressively. From helping QB Wilton Speight receive his third-team All-Big Ten quarterback honors as a rookie to mentoring QB Jake Rudock to break school (2nd QB to cross 3,000 yards) records, Fisch made his mark at Ann Arbor.

Fisch’s successful prior stint in Ann Arbor has quickly made him a prominent name in early coaching-search chatter.

Michigan’s passing offense achieved another notable milestone during Fisch’s tenure. Butt (a tight end), along with receivers Jehu Chesson and Amara Darboh, formed a rare pass-catching trio that each eclipsed 50 receptions and 500 receiving yards in the same season. At a time when the Michigan Wolverines are knee-deep in controversy, excluding the aftermath of the sign-stealing scandal, Fisch has surfaced as a potential candidate.

Associate head coach Biff Poggi will guide Michigan into the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Texas on Dec. 31 as the program searches for a permanent hire under Athletic Director Warde Manuel.

Although the head coach has publicly dialed down talk about his future, Kalshi odds briefly listed Fisch as the favorite at 33 percent, ahead of Kalen DeBoer.

“We keep the staff together”: Jedd Fisch on his future plans

While Jedd Fisch has reiterated his commitment to the Huskies, with the “I expect to be here” comment, his future recruiting plans strongly suggest that he might remain in Seattle.

Over a year ago, he landed at Washington guiding a 14-11 record after Kalen DeBoer’s departure to Alabama. Now, building on that, he is doubling down on his efforts to build a robust incoming class.

“We’re working very hard at that to make sure that we keep staff together, team together,” HC Fisch said. “We understand the landscape that we’re in. We understand that it’s our responsibility to make sure that our players are compensated and coaches are compensated. Because the most important thing you can do is have continuity. And not having continuity is not good.”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Washington at UCLA Nov 22, 2025 Pasadena, California, USA Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch on the field prior to the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Pasadena Rose Bowl California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 202511022_jko_aj4_028

Fisch made similar continuity points during signing-day availability, emphasizing the importance of keeping staff and roster aligned as Washington continues building its next recruiting class.

Washington added a large early-signing group, and Fisch’s staff is still working toward the next recruiting checkpoint with national signing day ahead. For now, Fisch’s actions suggest continuity in Seattle even as speculation elsewhere refuses to quiet down.