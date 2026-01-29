Latest
Jedd Fisch Strikes First Big Payoff of Demond Williams' UW Return

By Anusha Singh

Jan 29, 2026 | 1:10 PM EST

A top-tier WR has chosen the Huskies, a move many see as closely tied to the recent uncertainty surrounding Demond Williams. His journey from a wide-eyed eighth-grader catching his first offer from Jedd Fisch and Kevin Cummings to a four-star recruit making waves in the recruiting world has finally reached a thrilling milestone.

The standout from Goodyear, Arizona, Zerek Sidney has been in the national spotlight for years, and on Thursday, he committed to Washington. The news didn’t come out of nowhere. From the beginning, Sidney had his eyes set on Fisch and his staff.

“The relationship I had with the coaches, when I was in eighth grade they were my first offer, when they were at U of A I got that first offer,” Sidney said.

Powerhouses like Oklahoma, Arizona State, and USC were making offers. Still, Sidney’s relationship with Fisch and Cummings, especially the growth he personally witnessed in receivers, is unmatched.

Sidney happily selected the Huskies, stating, “The receivers he developed – Denzel Boston, I’m actually really close with Dezmen (Roebuck), we used to play on the same 7-on-7 team, so he knows how to get the most out of a kid. It just feels right, it feels comfortable being with coach KC.”

Sidney led Desert Edge’s incredible run to the 5A Arizona state championship in his sophomore year, hauling in 45 passes for 591 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had just four games, 11 receptions, and 111 yards during an injury-plagued junior year, but his size and skillful route-running kept him a top prospect.

