Jedd Fisch’s Washington Strikes Double Jackpot With Unexpected 4-Star News

The buzz around Jedd Fisch and the Washington Huskies’ 2026 recruiting class is electric like never before. The Huskies are rapidly becoming stronger and have committed multiple top recruits. Names such as Kodi Greene and a plethora of other quality athletes are making the commitment list look deep. Fisch’s ability to connect with people and his talent for outside-the-box hires—such as Ben Creamer, the sports science director with a one-of-a-kind mix of martial arts and hand combat training—have the Huskies gaining a recruiting advantage that’s difficult to overcome. But Fisch isn’t done yet.

The Huskies are hot for even higher-end prospects, and the steam is running toward what may turn out to be a Top 25 class in 2026. And that’s where Davon Benjamin comes into play. As the Huskies’ recruiting locomotive gains momentum, everyone’s looking to Benjamin, the four-star cornerback whose upside may be the jewel of this already strong cycle. The employees have already set the stage, introducing recruits such as Benjamin to what it is like to be a Husky.

On the June 20 episode of Locked On Huskies, host Roman Tomashoff dissects UW’s recent recruiting push with Davon Benjamin. “Now it feels like the Huskies have a great shot at landing a commitment from this guy, and this is something where we look at the rest of the defensive backs class right now,” Roman states. They’ve had a good go already, garnering commitments from some promising defensive players such as Jeron Jones, Gavin Day, CJ Lavender, Elijah Durr, and Ksani Jiles. But there’s a feeling that something big is on the horizon with Davon Benjamin’s official visit coming up. For the Huskies, signing a player like Benjamin is not merely about filling a roster position—it’s about making a statement within the Big Ten.

Benjamin, listed as the No. 35 player in the nation by 247Sports, is no typical recruit. He plays a forceful role on defense at Oaks Christian in Southern California, utilizing his skills everywhere on the field. And so, Roman says, “Somebody like Benjamin who really does look like he could be an impact player right away on the outside, where one of the things that I find really interesting with him is: He gets used as a safety a lot at Oaks Christian because his coaching staff just wants him to be around the ball.” When he’s playing outside corner, quarterbacks simply don’t throw his way—he’s that shutdown. His tackling ability, instincts, and overall athleticism make him an impact player from opening day, a commodity highly valued in the high school ranks.

If you listen to the buzz from analysts and insiders, it’s obvious – the Huskies are in a great spot. The coaches have developed a good rapport with Benjamin, and the sell is straightforward: Come be the focal point of an upstart program, play early, and be part of helping retool the Washington defense for the future. For a guy like Benjamin, who’s a target of the premier programs around the country, that personal connection can be the deciding factor.

Jeron Jones joins a star-studded class

The Washington Huskies of Jedd Fisch are sending a message: they’re not merely constructing a defense—they’re gathering a secondary that will reign supreme in the Big Ten for the next several years. The newest evidence? Mission Viejo High School four-star cornerback Jeron Jones‘ commitment to pledging his allegiance to the Huskies, joining their 2026 recruiting class as its 15th member. The employees unroll the red carpet—literally, placing him on a throne at midfield behind the Space Needle, grinning Husky coaches everywhere. It’s a moment of destiny, and for Jones, it’s a sign that home is in Washington.

Jones is not merely another recruit; he’s a game-changer, with 11 career interceptions and five pick-sixes on his resume, including a 73-yard sprint to the end zone against Santa Margarita and a 30-yard touchdown against Oaks Christian. But even as the Huskies rejoice over signing Jones, the pursuit is hardly finished. The actual story is the relentless chase of Davon Benjamin, who had to make choices—21 of them, including big names like Texas A&M, Tennessee, USC, Oregon, and even Alabama.

But there was something with Huskies DBs coach John Richardson. “He’s been on me more than a lot of schools,” Jones said. “He’s been on me more than a lot of schools. Ever since he offered me, he was always reaching out, checking up on me, making sure my life was good. That’s one of the reasons why I’m so interested in Washington.” Now let’s see whether the Huskies can get a sign from Benjamin, because they sure have put in efforts for it.