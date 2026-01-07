Head Coach’s Wife Mad at QB For Quitting During Athlete’s Funeral at College Football Program

One of the most shocking moments in this year’s transfer portal occurred when Demond Williams made a complete 180 and announced that he would enter the portal. The move stunned the college football world because Williams had signed an undisclosed top-of-the-market deal with the Washington Huskies only days earlier. The U-turn drew criticism, legal threats, and public anger, with head coach Jedd Fisch’s wife joining the backlash.

Jedd Fisch’s wife, Amber Fisch, responded to the Demond Williams situation in a public comment on Barstool Sports’ Instagram account, calling his action disgusting. She became upset not only because of the portal fiasco but also because of the timing of the announcement. Earlier this week, Washington soccer goalkeeper Mia Hamant passed away after a seven-month battle with Stage 4 SMARCB1-deficient kidney cancer, an ultra-rare form of the disease.

Hundreds of UW athletes, along with Mia Hamant’s friends and family, gathered inside Alaska Airlines Arena to mourn her life. Williams chose not to attend the funeral and instead used that day to announce his transfer decision, which intensified Amber Fisch’s frustration.

(This is a developing story.)