Jedd Fisch’s Washington Future Set To Take Turn After Unexpected Big Ten Prediction

The Huskies are heading into year two of the Jedd Fisch era. And they are set to make some serious noise in 2025. That’s exactly why college football insider Bruce Feldman has Washington projected to be a team to watch this season. He even went so far as to predict the Huskies could be the ones to upset their biggest rivals, the Oregon Ducks. And the offense plays a major role in this. Last season was a steep learning curve. The Huskies’ offensive line depth was a concern. Just seven guys showed up for spring practice, a number that was far too thin for the demands of college football. And especially as Washington transitioned to the grind of the Big Ten.

But this year things are different. They are clicking into place in a way that has the Huskies feeling a whole lot more comfortable and confident. One of the biggest stories going into the new season is simply how many starters the Huskies are bringing back on that offensive line. Washington faced some challenges with departures to the NFL and the transfer portal. But Fisch, who arrived with a strong NFL-style mindset, isn’t here to maintain that momentum. Yogi Roth, host of the Yogi Roth Show, recently sat down with Jim Thornby and lit up the conversation around why 2025 could be a real turning point for Washington football.

“Five potential starting offensive linemen are all in their third year, and some might be starting for the first time,” Yogi said on the August 23 episode. “For Jedd, this offensive front, year one, they had seven guys in the spring. Seven. Okay, folks. Year two, last spring, they had 16. Now, they have 18.” Now, limited depth means less practice time for substitutes, fewer opportunities to develop younger talent, and a real risk of burnout or injury. Fisch and his staff knew this was a problem to be solved. To begin with, the Huskies boast five potential starters on the offensive line who are all in their third year.

These players have developed under the watchful eyes of offensive line coach Michael Switzer. And also the innovative mind of offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty. He has emphasized technique, versatility, and toughness in their training regimes. Fifth-year senior Carver Willis is a standout name among those fronting the line at left tackle. Willis combines length, strength, and agility to protect the quarterback’s blind side, making him a critical pillar of the offensive front. Adding to that solidity are the Hatchet brothers. Landen and Geirean Hatchett anchor the center and right guard spots, respectively. Their chemistry and physicality grant the Huskies a reliable interior. And that is just as important for run blocking as it is for pass protection.

Also, their experience is complemented by players like Drew Azzopardi. He is a 6-foot-7 junior who is vying to solidify the right tackle position with his imposing frame and athletic footwork. Adding to that, Yogi couldn’t stop raving about the Huskies’ senior running back Jonah Coleman. “I think Jonah Coleman might be the most talented back in the league,” he said. “Which would mean one of the most talented in the country.”

The numbers back it up loud and clear. In the 2024 season, Coleman rushed for an impressive 1,053 yards on 193 carries, averaging a solid 5.5 yards per attempt, and scored 10 rushing touchdowns. Coleman’s skill set is uniquely versatile, making him more than just a ground grinder. He also caught 23 passes for 177 yards last season, showing off his ability to be a reliable receiver out of the backfield.

The only downside to the Huskies’ progress this year is their schedule, especially the part that five of their opponents will be Jedd Fisch’s team after their bye week. That just adds another element of challenge. But there’s a reason why Feldman is predicting just three losses for Washington this year.

Why Washington could outsmart Oregon this year

There has been a rather bold projection in the Big Ten. The Washington Huskies are projected to beat the Oregon Ducks in their 2025 showdown, and for good reason. Despite Oregon’s legacy as the defending Big Ten champs and a generally favored team. One major factor tipping the scales in Washington’s favor is its grounded, powerful running game led by senior running back Jonah Coleman.

With a full offseason under their belt and more play calls designed to maximize their impact, Washington’s ground attack looks primed to wear down defenses. The other key piece? Sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr.. While still growing into his role as a full-time starter, Williams showed flashes of brilliance in relief. He started last year with a 78.1% completion rate and only one interception compared to eight touchdowns. His development into a confident leader is the X-factor against the Oregon defense.

And Washington’s offensive line, often the unsung hero in football battles, is no longer a weak link. Transfers and seasoned players like Soane Faasolo, D’Angalo Titialii, and Azzopardi have solidified the pack. Defensively, Washington has also progressed, with improved depth and new coaching strategies, notably under Ryan Walters.