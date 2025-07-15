Jedd Fisch’s Washington Gets Major Update on 326-Lb Target Amid SEC, Big 12 Push

It’s been a rollercoaster ride on the Washington Huskies’ 2026 recruiting path since Jedd Fisch has been behind the wheel. Currently, Washington is in the top 20 nationwide for the 2026 cycle at No. 17 on the On3 rankings, with 18 commits and a blue-chip ratio hovering around 44%. The class truly turned heads with the likes of Kodi Greene, that five-star anchor out of Mater Dei High, who tops a stacked group of linemen and skill players. Just last week, the Huskies picked up Brian Bonner, a four-star running back who is now the second-highest rated recruit in their class after Greene.

There’s talk everywhere you turn of how this class might go even higher in the rankings if they continue this pace. And then with the twist came news of a significant OL development that might ruffle things even further. Locked On Huskies host Roman Tomashoff shared some savory news regarding one of Washington’s highest-rated OL targets, Pulelei’ite Primus. If you’re deep in Husky recruiting circles, you already know his name’s been a hot one, and there’s a new reason to keep an eye on it.

“I don’t think he’s necessarily close to being ready to play at the college level,” Roman says on 14th July. “But that’s not his fault. When you watch offensive linemen, 99% of the time, you are going to see guys who are not ready to pass protect.” Primus isn’t just chillin this summer; the guy worked HARD. He tallied up seven (yeah, SEVEN!) official visits in two months. And Washington? They brought out the purple carpet for him in late June, hoping that Seattle mojo would get the best of him. Primus wasn’t any other recruit making a flyby, though; he brought one of the largest entourages Husky Stadium has ever hosted on an official visit. There’s still a little bit of hesitation about him, though.

For all his imposing size, 6’4″, and around 325 to 340 pounds, Primus is still raw, like most high school linemen. It’s a normal part of the process: these big guys usually need a year or two adjusting to college speed, power, and technique. In Primus, you’d see a strong, raw lineman who could bury someone in the run game. But in pass sets? He looked more like a big body still figuring out how to move his feet, often relying on sheer mass and long arms to buy a few precious seconds for his quarterback. But scouts and coaches have noticed real strides in Primus’s pass protection technique.

Word is, the dude dedicated himself over the offseason, grinding on the little things, timing his punch, resetting his base, and keeping those feet chopping even when forced to mirror quick pass rushers off the edge. But with this defect, he is no less of a priority; it’s exactly the reason why coaches salivate over guys like him. The UW staff did all they could to demonstrate to Primus what life within Montlake could be like, not only for him, but for his entire support system. That’s the kind of dedication and welcome Washington had to offer, making it clear as day he’s a priority one for Jedd Fisch’s new regime in the Big Ten. The buzz around the program and Roman’s update: if Primus is going to lean towards UW on his upcoming July 19 decision, it might be another Husky recruiting headline day.

Which program wins Pulelei’ite Primus’ commitment?

Pulelei’ite Primus has narrowed his college decision to three finalists: Washington, Houston, and Vanderbilt. He’ll make it official on July 19, and as of now, Washington remains very much in the mix.

Primus began his whirlwind official visit circuit earlier this summer, with stops that included Texas Tech and Oklahoma. The two programs that went all-in early to win him over. At Texas Tech, the Red Raiders made their pitch crystal clear: anchor the line, be a foundational piece, and enjoy the full VIP treatment. Oklahoma wasn’t far behind, emphasizing its NFL development pipeline and deep tradition at the position. The Sooners’ staff made their case on relationships, growth potential, and exposure. For a prospect like Primus, it was a compelling offer.

However, as the process progressed, the list narrowed. On June 30, Primus officially cut his list to three: Washington, Vanderbilt, and Houston. Oklahoma, Texas Tech, USC, and Arizona State were all among the programs that didn’t make the final cut.

Now the question becomes: will the Huskies’ efforts, including that well-documented June official visit featuring a 17-person entourage, be enough to land one of the biggest linemen (in both stature and buzz) on their board? All eyes are on July 19.