Jedd Fisch’s Washington in Concerning Recruiting State After ACC Rival’s Unexpected Blow

Washington and Jedd Fisch have had time to find their rhythm in the past year. In 2025, the new HC is all set to get Washington back to its winning ways. However, his tenure as the Huskies’ head coach is facing a major obstacle, which is growing more problematic as time goes on. Fisch is already making strides in the recruiting side of things, taking the Huskies back into the Top-20 club in the 2026 class. But, for some reason, he is unable to pass through the further barriers.

The Huskies’ 2026 class has jumped up 9 places from their 2025 class standing, currently at No. 18, per 247 Sports. That’s worth some appreciation for the 2nd-year HC, who is coming off a 6-7 finish from his debut year. He still has to work to create the new roster, roping in some great prospects for the team’s future. On a peculiar note, however, Fisch is finding it difficult to retain defensive linemen. A series of D-linemen committed and left after extremely short times. Had they remained, Fisch would be sitting well within the Top 15.

In a June 23 episode, Locked on Huskies’ Roman Tomashoff and Lars Hanson discuss this worrying trend. Tomashoff listed the 4 prospects who made their way to other programs from Washington. They are: Khary Wilder (Ohio State), David Schwerzel (UCLA), Fameitau Siale (Michigan State), and Tristian Givens (Texas A&M). Givens’ departure was the latest setback to hit Fisch’s recruiting drive. “Outside of T.I. Umu-Cais and Landon Barnes, they’ve all gone elsewhere,” Tomashoff noted.

Hanson began with the fact that in the past, Washington has sought great talents, but not the best. “We liked what Devin Hyde brings in terms of projectability and things like that, Dominic Macon, all those guys. We liked what they were, but none of them were like the cream of the crop. None of them were the Khary Wilders. None of them were the T.I. Umu-Cais, Derek Colman-Brusa.” Umu-Cais remains uncommitted for now, but is being pursued by Colorado, North Carolina, and UCLA. Brusa just joined in.

“At least you’re in the discussion, but you’re not closing… You’re at least getting closer to that point. But it does get kind of concerning when you’re missing on all the guys,” Hanson noted. Jedd Fisch has 16 commits in the bag. Wilder and Schwerzel were 4-star prospects. Siale was a three-star guy, but his flip to Michigan State created news. Losing elite talent now itself doesn’t bode well for the program. “In order to be in that top 15 class, you need to have some of those cream of the crop guys.”

Jedd Fisch’s recruiting experience at Washington has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. These developments indicate that his recruitment drive isn’t turning out to be as strong. It’s not instilling confidence or loyalty in these commits, as they move away to other programs. Fisch’s recruiting woes don’t end here. Another top target Fisch hoped to include in his 2026 class has also turned his back on Washington.

Jedd Fisch loses top target to Miami

Coach Fisch is also trying to poach some targets, along with organically recruiting some. But sadly, even that alternative isn’t working for the HC. The Huskies hosted three potential flips in May: Vance Spafford, Daniel Odom, and Madden Williams. Mario Cristobal entered the chat and took Spafford’s commitment with him. Spafford is a 4-star receiver out of California and was committed to Georgia. Miami was a big player in his recruitment, but Spafford also cancelled a visit to Coral Gables. Speculations of him removing the ACC giant from his considerations gained traction. But Spafford said he cancelled the visit simply because he was sick.

Spafford, with his 141 catches, 2,610 yards, and 36 TDs, stands to make a great addition to Cristobal’s WR room. He was Huskies WR Coach Kevin Cummings’ top target until now. Washington’s 2026 class has only one WR commit in Mason James. With Spafford off the board, Fisch will likely refocus his efforts on the remaining flip targets. The new HC is changing things in Washington’s recruiting, but there needs to be a catalyst that ups the speed. That catalyst has to be an elite recruit.

Former QB Sam Huard is appreciative of his efforts. “You don’t have to be in the top five,” he told Seattle Sports. “You’re not going to be in the top five with Georgia and Ohio State. But you can’t be outside the top 25. And your real sweet spot, as it was with Chris Petersen, is being right there in the top 15,” he added. Fisch has passed the checkpoints of the Top 25 and 20. The next one, however, seems to be out of Fisch’s reach, no matter how hard he tries.