Jedd Fisch’s Washington Woes Ease as Surprising Demond Williams Jr. Revelation Emerges

Jedd Fisch has walked into a whirlwind in Seattle, but there might be a silver lining forming under center. While most of the college football world is busy dissecting Washington’s rebuild after Kalen DeBoer’s departure, a quiet buzz is building around Demond Williams Jr. The freshman quarterback didn’t steal headlines last season, but he might be the most underappreciated storyline heading into Year 2 of the Big Ten era for the Huskies.

Sure, there are questions: new system, new coaching staff, and the looming legacy of Michael Penix Jr., but what’s not a question is Williams’ talent. He saw action in all 13 games last season, not as a spectator but as a contributor. And what’s even more impressive? He posted a completion percentage of 78.1% as a true freshman with over 100 attempts. That’s not normal. That’s elite-level accuracy baked into a teenager’s instincts.

Blake Ruffino broke down why he’ll be the key for Fisch’s side this year on The Ruffino & Joe Show. He said, “Demond Williams did come in all 13 games a season ago. You know what the number one thing for me as a freshman [was]? Over 100 passing attempts, 72.6% [Correction: 78.1%] completion percentage. You don’t teach kids that level of accuracy that early unless they have it, bottom line. You know what you’re doing; you’re reading defenses.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And he can’t be more right. And if you think the pass completion percent is just because of a small sample size, here you go. Williams has posted 71.4% in 4 years of his high school (645-of-903 passes). So, he has dominated high school, he has shown great potential last season, and he has got all the tools. And now hitting this season as a starter, all we can say is brace for his breakout year.

AD

Ruffino went on to highlight Williams’ composure in Washington’s bowl game appearance. “This kid did come into a bowl game, and I agree with you; the first quarter did not look great, [but] something clicked. Now I don’t know what they’re going to be able to do offensively, but I do feel like they have one of the more talented quarterbacks that no one wants to talk about in the Big 10.” And that click was five touchdowns.

And the excitement doesn’t stop with Williams alone. Ruffino pointed to the tools surrounding him as a reason for optimism: “If they’re able to run the football with Jonah Coleman, who was a thousand-yard back a season ago, double-digit rushing touchdowns, I’m bullish on them offensively. Then some of the receivers that they’re bringing back, Denzel Boston was one of them, almost got the double-digit touchdowns… Amari Evans from Penn State…” Washington is under a rebuild, and if all goes well, Williams will have serious talent around him.

For Washington fans, this could be the beginning of a new identity. We’d love for a rerun of the 2023 season minus the finals, but for that, Williams is the key. He might not have the name recognition yet, but the foundation is there. The pieces are quietly stacking in Fisch’s favor. And if the offensive line holds, the Huskies might just surprise some people in the Big Ten.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Demond’s got all the testimonials

If there were any doubts about Demond Williams Jr.’s readiness to lead the Washington Huskies in 2025, the Manning Passing Academy just gave everyone a loud, resounding update. In an event packed with blue-chip names like Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, and Cade Klubnik, it was the quiet assassin from Washington who left with the loudest cheer. Williams came, saw, and conquered, winning the prestigious ‘Air It Out’ accuracy challenge. That’s no small feat, especially when you’re lining up next to some of the biggest names in college football.

Well, if he wasn’t on the map before, he is now. After all, this is the same quarterback who lit up the Sun Bowl (pun intended) with 374 yards and 5 total touchdowns. His sharp performance in the final stretch of the season impressed his fans and head coach alike. “I think this kid, Demond Williams, is going to be someone to keep an eye on,” Jedd Fisch said on The Rich Eisen Show, adding that he envisions NFL combine conversations in Williams’ future. That confidence was backed by PFF’s highest freshman QB grade across Power 4 programs, beating out the likes of DJ Lagway and Nico Iamaleava.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With spring practice reports echoing the same story—sharp, efficient, and unafraid—Williams looks every bit the breakout star in the making. Bud Elliott of CBS Sports already slotted him in as the 7th-best returning QB in 2025. But it’s moments like these, stepping into a national spotlight, surrounded by stars, and still standing tallest, that say the most. Winning the ‘Air It Out’ challenge reinforced the idea that Washington’s QB room may not be filled with noise, but it sure is filled with answers.