Jeff Brohm & Biff Poggi Take Back Seat as $34M Coach Now Huge Favorite for Michigan Job

Since Michigan fired head coach Sherrone Moore, they have been on a hunt for a new face. Just two days after Moore’s firing, a Big 12 head coach left his longtime stomping ground, expecting to call it quits on football coaching. But it seems like fate has some other plans for him after reports heavily linked him to the Michigan job.

According to the latest Polymarket projections, former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham is currently the favorite to be the Wolverines’ head coach. The probability is currently hovering around 49% for the 66-year-old, followed by Louisville’s Jeff Brohm at 23.3% and Interim head coach Biff Poggi at 14.5%. At 4th position is Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer, with his probability of coming to Ann Arbor hovering at 10.4%.

It’s a major development since Whittingham was going to retire from coaching after 21 seasons at Utah. “The time is right to step down from my position as the head football coach at the University of Utah,” said the former Utah head coach. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to lead the program for the past 21 years.” At the time, the statement was directly linked to the 66-year-old hanging up his coaching boots. But he didn’t know a lucrative Michigan head coaching vacancy would unexpectedly open up.

Consequently, on December 12, The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel reported the head coach to “not retiring” and seeking “other opportunities.” It was a possibility, but the California native was nowhere close to being a favorite for the job. But within that period, ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham, a favorite for the Michigan job, reached a contract extension with the program. The extension locks the ASU head coach for 5 more years at ASU, and that opens the Michigan door wide open for Whittingham, who has a $34 million net worth.

Whittingham is also viewed to be a fresh break from Michigan’s “recent past,” muddled with controversies. With no ties to Michigan, the man is a free agent right now. That translates to no buyout to pay, and an affordable contract to be offered. Compare that to other coaches linked with the job, and Whittingham looks like a thrifty steal for Michigan.

Kalen DeBoer at Alabama earns $10.87 million per year. Jeff Brohm is raking in $6 million and would want a substantial upgrade in pay. Biff Poggi, on the other hand, is an internal candidate, and Michigan is currently divided on whether to hire him. The former Utah head coach seems to be the only plausible option. He has a 177-88 record as Utah’s head coach and would do far better with Michigan’s resources. Still, Jeff Brohm is in the mix to be the next Wolverine head coach.

Jeff Brohm’s name takes an unexpected turn in the Michigan coaching carousel

Jeff Brohm has been the Louisville head coach since 2023 and has produced consistent results. In just his first season, the 54-year-old achieved a 10-4 record and followed it up with a 9-4 and 8-4 record in the subsequent seasons. Plus, the man is a proven QB whisperer, developing top QBs like Jack Plummer and Tyler Shough. Bryce Underwood currently needs just that. All things considered, it’s hard for Michigan not to think about hiring Brohm.

“I think you have to look at Jeff Brohm from Louisville. He’s been a guy who’s been vetted very thoroughly from the very beginning,” said Michigan insider Sam Webb. “A search firm reached out to him, and his agent anyway, already, and then they made direct contact yesterday. You see things escalate here quite rapidly in the next couple of days. I think you can see Jeff Brohm shoot to the top of the list.”

All in all, while Jeff Brohm is certainly soaring in rankings, Whittingham is still the top candidate. The coach has beaten Michigan to seal several top-100 prospects for his team, like Kelvin Obot and Salesi Moa. He also opens a new recruiting base in Utah due to his ties, where Michigan has lagged in recruitment. Then there is coaching prowess, and he can easily build a playoff contender.

All signs then point to Whittingham moving to Ann Arbor before the New Year, as Michigan has vowed to wrap up its coaching search by that time.