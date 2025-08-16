Jeff Brohm Sounds Alarm Over Miller Moss-Led Offense After ‘Up & Down’ Louisville Scrimmage

Louisville football is gaining attention as a potential College Football Playoff sleeper in 2025, and a big part of that optimism centers on quarterback Miller Moss. ESPN analyst Bill Connelly recently ranked Moss among the most important players in the ACC race, highlighting how the Cardinals’ CFP hopes largely rest on his shoulders. While Moss had a rocky season at USC last year, Connelly believes Moss is the perfect fit for Jeff Brohm’s system, especially with Louisville’s dynamic running back duo and explosive receiver Chris Bell supporting him. With Brohm’s track record of developing quarterbacks, Moss has a real chance to lead Louisville back to the ACC Championship and beyond.



Now here’s where things get interesting. While Moss brings pedigree and poise, the latest report from the Cardinals’ fall camp should make fans lean forward a bit. The offense looked shaky, sometimes smooth, and sometimes completely out of sync. Missed blocks, drive-killing flags, and a couple of sacks have crept into the conversation. The Card Nation is used to seeing flashes in August, but this time the uncertainty feels heavier. Will Moss get the kind of help he needs from his supporting cast, or is he in for an uphill battle before the season even kicks off?

Jeff Brohm put it bluntly after the most recent scrimmage. He said, “Offense, it’s been up and down. Offensively, I think all 11 on offense have to execute in order to succeed. You know, we’ve had uh a couple sacks here and there where one guy misses something, had a holding call that backs us up 10 yards. Those things have created uh some things, especially we had the referees today that set us back that we’ve got to make sure we’re we’re sharp on.” Brohm is calling out the fine margins that separate nearly scoring from punting away chances. If one lineman misses a block, or if a receiver slips on a route, those tiny errors snowball, and Moss ends up carrying the consequences.

Brohm doubled down with more advice for his squad. He said, “So offensively, like we told them all 11 got to do their job. They got to know exactly what to do, and they got to execute; otherwise, we can have a negative play that’ll set us back and make us punt.” He is demanding accountability and precision from every position group, not just his headline quarterback. Brohm’s system needs synergy, sharp decision-making, and unwavering focus from everyone in Cardinal red.

In the end, Miller Moss has the skill set and the mentality to lead Louisville, but this season is shaping up as a true test for the entire offense. Cardinals fans know Brohm’s expectations are sky-high, and Moss won’t back down. But if the supporting cast sharpens up, it’s not hard to imagine Moss and the Cards punching way above their weight.



Miller Moss faces pressure from unlikely places in Louisville

The buzz around Miller Moss at Louisville is palpable, but what’s especially interesting is that the spotlight, and the pressure, aren’t coming just from fans and coaches. Even Mayor Craig Greenberg is getting in on the action, attending Cardinals practice, cheering from the sidelines, and tweeting out his excitement for the new season. When the mayor says he “has a feeling this is going to be a special year for Cardinal Football,” you know expectations are sky-high and every move Moss makes is under a bigger microscope than ever.

Moss is fully aware that he’s got big shoes to fill after Jack Plummer and Tyler Shough set high standards, but the civic hype means his transition to Louisville carries extra layers of responsibility. Beyond just putting numbers on the board, Moss feels the weight from all corners of the community. His own commitment to improvement shines through. “I’m working on everything. I’m trying to become the best possible player I can be. And I think I didn’t use my athleticism as much as I should have last year. So, I’m kind of looking forward to doing that. I want to showcase that a little bit more,” Moss admitted. That self-awareness and desire to push his own boundaries show he’s dialed in for the job, aware of the spotlight from everywhere, even City Hall.



The Cardinal roster is rallying around their new QB, too. Wide receiver Kris Hughes noted Moss’s drive early in camp, saying, “First day, he’s trying to get in the film room with everybody. He’s trying to get routes with everybody, get timing down, so he can learn everybody and see where they’re at.” So while Miller Moss faces the usual pressure to win, there’s a new, surprising source of hype and support from Louisville’s civic leaders and a community eager for something special. As the season approaches, all eyes in town, both on and off the field, will be watching what Moss delivers.