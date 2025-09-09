Jeff Lebby Dealt With Double Injury Blow as He Makes Big Statement on Mississippi State’s Offense

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are rolling, and their 24-20 statement win over Arizona State turned plenty of heads. But that momentum comes with a heavy price. Given that at Monday’s press conference, head coach Jeff Lebby delivered the tough news: two starters are out for the season, one on the offensive line and one on the defensive front. So now, the Bulldogs are still red-hot, but momentum takes a hit as the injury bug delivers a double blow.

On September 8, CFB insider Pete Nakos broke the tough news on X. HC Jeff Lebby confirmed that DL Will Whitson and OL Blake Steen are both out for the season. Well, Whitson, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, went down in the 2nd quarter against ASU. He limped off, made his way to the locker room under his own power, but never returned. And the loss stings because Whitson has been a force up front, leading the Bulldogs with two sacks and 4.5 TFLs. But there’s more to it: a surprising twist awaits.

Look, Whitson is in his final year of eligibility, but Coach Lebby revealed the staff is exploring a medical redshirt waiver: the same path that brought QB Blake Shapen back in 2025. “Will was playing at a really high level,” stated Lebby. “He was making plays. The guy was not staying blocked.” On top of that, the HC added that Whitson’s impact was bordering on “elite and special.” Still, Lebby kept a silver lining in focus. “The positive for us, if we got one, is we’ve got guys at that position that are very capable,” he said. But what about the offensive lineman? How badly was he hurt?

Blake Steen, a redshirt junior transfer from Virginia, stepped in as Mississippi State’s right tackle in Week 1. But his season took a turn just before halftime against Southern Miss, when an injury forced him out. And he never returned, but he was later spotted on the sideline with his left arm in a sling during the ASU game. Now, with Steen and Will Whitson both sidelined, two of the Bulldogs’ biggest additions in the trenches are lost for the year. So the challenge begins, and how will MSU hold up without them?

Here’s the thing: Whitson had locked down a starting spot at defensive end alongside Deonte Anderson. Now, with him out, the depth chart shifts to Red Hibbler, Trevion Williams, and Joseph Head Jr. on the edge. But on the offensive side? Albert Reese IV takes over at right tackle. Because he already proved himself against ASU, earning Co-SEC OL of the Week. And behind him is Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins, ready to step in if needed. On the flip side, over at left tackle, Maryland transfer Jayvin Q. James now holds the top spot, with talented freshman Jimothy Lewis Jr. right behind him. Now that the replacements are in place, the HC delivered a big message on Mississippi State’s attack.

Jeff Lebby’s verdict on his O-line

Well, a streak is building in Starkville. MSU has now started games on offense in 18 straight contests, a run that began back on Oct. 28, 2023, before Jeff Lebby even arrived. But the intriguing fact is that most teams in CFB and the NFL defer, choosing to start on defense. Here, Lebby keeps zagging while everyone else zigs.

“For us, especially on Saturday, it was about keeping their offense off the field and dictating how the game was played,” mentioned Lebby in the postgame conference. “I wanted our guys out there first offensively to create juice, momentum, and be able to put a drive together. We’ve been able to do that two weeks in a row.” Following that, the Bulldogs have now opened all 14 games under Lebby with the ball in their hands, regardless of the coin toss. And the results? Mixed.

Look, MSU has scored on five of those 14 drives; four TDs and a field goal. Interestingly, three of those TDs have come this season with Blake Shapen under center, including two on deep strikes. But with true freshman Michael Van Buren Jr. last year, the offense struggled more, producing just one TD on eight opening drives. Still, history says one thing: when MSU hosts Alcorn State, expect the Bulldogs to have the ball first.