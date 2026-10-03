Jeff Lebby Gives Kamario Taylor Health Update After Mississippi State QB Leaves Game With Unknown Injury

The final score was already brutal for Mississippi State, but the Bulldogs walked away from their 23-56 loss to Alabama with an even bigger concern. The afternoon took another turn when QB Kamario Taylor went down with an injury. After the game, head coach Jeff Lebby offered an update on his QB1, but it doesn’t seem to be very promising right now.

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“It will be day-to-day for him,” Lebby said after the game. “We’ll let the injury report on Wednesday for LSU speak to where we’re at.”

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The Heisman Trophy contender left the game early in the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium. Taylor threw a touchdown pass with 2:38 left in the third quarter but was visibly limping off the field. He couldn’t take the pain and made his way to the locker room during the fourth quarter and was replaced by backup Parker Puckett. After walking to the locker room under his own power, he returned to the sideline wearing a protective walking boot on his right foot.

Taylor had been spotted wearing a protective walking boot on his leg a day before the game as well. The staff might have been trying to limit his pre-game weight-bearing movements. Although the connection between the two injuries has not yet been confirmed, he was seen limping after MSU’s win against Missouri.

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It’s unclear whether the injury hampered Taylor’s performance. The announcers mentioned the issue multiple times during the game, as they could see that Taylor was being limited in his movements.

Taylor has had an impressive 2026 campaign, which has drawn attention from across college football. Before the Week 5 game, Paul Finebaum compared him to Dak Prescott’s time at the Bulldogs. The ESPN broadcaster even said that Taylor could be better than Prescott. Even other media figures have been complimentary, particularly Nick Saban.

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But the Alabama game was perhaps Taylor’s worst performance so far. He completed 19 of his 34 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns. However, there were also two costly interceptions and a fumble. In fact, Mississippi State started the game with two turnovers on its first two drives. Moreover, the offensive line couldn’t give him a clean pocket for a majority of the game.

At the same time, there were also flashes of brilliance. The touchdown pass just before he left the game late in the third quarter was one example. But with his trailing 23-42 in the fourth quarter, Jeff Lebby probably took a precautionary approach.

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While Taylor’s injury is a major concern, the offense needs some fixing as well, especially the run game. The Bulldogs managed only 18 yards on 30 carries. Taylor had -26 yards on six carries. Every time he tried to take off and run himself, Alabama’s defense caught him behind the line of scrimmage before he could even get back to where the play started. He was sacked 5 times before he left the field. It didn’t help that the Bulldogs lost starting RB Fluff Bothwell to injury after only one carry.

Coach Lebby was pleased with how his QB carried himself despite not being fully fit. “I could not be more proud of (Taylor) for his toughness, his mentality,” Lebby said, according to The Clarion-Ledger. “What he’s gone through this week to give him a chance to go play – it is special.”

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The Bulldogs have a bye week before they meet LSU, which gives Taylor time to get fit and back on the field.