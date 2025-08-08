Jeff Lebby Takes Heat From Mississippi State Fans for Breaking Longstanding Tradition

Mississippi State is gearing up for a breakout under new HC Jeff Lebby, and QB Blake Shapen could be the spark. After missing most of 2024, Shapen’s healthy, confident, and finally in a system that fits. Moreover, Lebby’s uptempo, RPO-heavy attack is tailor-made for the Baylor transfer, who’s quietly been elite on deep throws and play-action since 2021. Now, with numbers rivaling stars like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, Shapen’s ready to shine. So, in Starkville, the rebuild is real, and the Bulldogs might just be this season’s surprise riser. But the new HC may have fumbled early.

The reason is simple—Jeff Lebby just broke a Mississippi State tradition. For years, fans showed up, felt included, and watched their team up close. Back in the Dan Mullen era, he opened practice and packed 60,000 into the stadium in year one. That move built buzz and belief. But now? The gates are closed. The script has flipped. And Lebby’s decision to shut fans out has some in Starkville wondering: where’s the connection? On top of that, the decision baffled even insiders, who struggled to find any real meaning behind it.

On the August 7th episode of That SEC Podcast, Cousin Shane and SEC Mike didn’t hold back on Jeff Lebby’s decision to close Mississippi State practices. Here, Mike brought up how former coach Dan Mullen once said, “Bring the people on board and we go from there.” That inclusive approach packed fans into the stadium back in 2009 and helped build real momentum. But now? It’s a different story. “I don’t really get it,” said Mike. “Hell, all the NFL—they opened it up—and I don’t think it really hurts them.” Then he pointed to a growing trend, saying, “They’ve all taken after Saban. They think it makes them more Saban-like or something.” But in the end, what might seem like a strategic move is actually pushing fans away, and no one’s quite sure why, per Mike. Did Shane agree with him?

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: SEC Media Day Jul 16, 2025 Atlanta, GA, USA Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby talks to the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Atlanta Omni Atlanta Hotel GA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJordanxGodfreex 20250716_szo_th5_0046

Well, Cousin Shane didn’t fully back Jeff Lebby either, but tried to make sense of it. “Yeah, I don’t know,” began Shane, before tossing out a possible reason: “Unless you’re looking at Week One—Southern Miss—you’re having a competitive edge against…” Then he quickly clarified, “I’m not saying that’s the case, and I’m not trying to belittle what they got going on at State, but maybe that has something to do with it.” Still, he didn’t buy the logic completely. “I think it’s kind of dumb,” admitted Shane. But the reason?

“These days, the word’s getting out—we still see the videos, we still know people are down there that are reporting this. So why exclude the fans in the process?” stated Shane. So, in the end, Shane might’ve understood the strategy, but like Mike, he wasn’t sold on the secrecy. Here, Mike wrapped it up with a mic-drop moment. Taking aim at the idea that M-State might be hiding things from Southern Miss, he didn’t hold back, stating, “Shane, if Mississippi State is scared of Southern Miss finding info out, I know we got to kick them out of the damn—any team. If you’re scared of Southern Miss, get the hell out of here.” It’s a bold take, but brutally honest. Because fear-based decisions don’t belong in the SEC. That’s why the Mississippi State HC is standing firm on one thing.

Jeff Lebby is placing his confidence in one key unit

Jeff Lebby isn’t shy about where his confidence lies heading into 2025: the wide receivers. Yes, the new Mississippi State HC has been hyping this group for all the right reasons. He called them “unselfish,” well-connected, and full of range. “When they’re all in there fighting together, competing together, you’ve got a chance to be really good,” said Lebby. In his eyes, this WR room isn’t just solid; it’s the backbone of the offense. And ready to light it up.

Even Blake Shapen’s all in on the hype. The Baylor transfer didn’t hold back. “Definitely the most talented room that I’ve been a part of,” he said about the 2025 wideouts. And that’s saying something; he’s thrown to some serious talent before. But what stands out? The blend. Veteran playmakers. New blood. All hungry. All sharp. So, it’s a group with sky-high upside, and Shapen’s ready to let it fly.

Right now, the newcomers are turning heads in Starkville. Brennen Thompson, the lightning-fast Oklahoma transfer, already knows Lebby’s playbook—and knows how to fly. Anthony Evans III, fresh off Georgia’s roster, is a breakout threat waiting to happen. Then there’s Markus Allen from Eastern Michigan and Jaron Glover from Michigan State—both bringing size, depth, and veteran grit. So, put it all together, M-State’s receiver room isn’t just loaded; it’s lethal.