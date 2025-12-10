“RIP”: Prayers Pour In as Ex-Auburn QB’s Father Dies After Long Cancer Battle

For former Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne, preparation for the 2025 NFL draft was not a worry. Instead, he was carrying the weight of a far more personal fight at home. Unfortunately, his father, Jeff Thorne, who revealed his Stage IV cancer diagnosis in February, passed away today. Fans and supporters instantly started rallying around the Thorne family for support.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to FootballScoop’s official account on X, “The world has lost a great man. Jeff Thorne is now in Heaven. Thorne, who led his North Central College team to the 2019 National Championship, had been fighting stomach cancer. Today, Jeff rests in peace with his Lord and Savior. May God share His peace with the Thorne family.”

Jeff began the fight of his life when doctors diagnosed him with stomach cancer in February. In July, Payton even asked for help when he was battling to find a place on the Bengals roster as an undrafted rookie. But family came first.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a few of you know, this February my father, Jeff, was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer,” Payton said. “He then went through 9 rounds of chemotherapy and was set to have his stomach and the tumor removed earlier this week. I share this today as a request for help and assistance from anybody who may have information or connections on alternative treatments or previous experience with a similar case.”

This update from Payton was just days after Jeff Thorne had shared that the surgery didn’t go as per the plan. In fact, even in the picture, he was smiling, showing strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While the surgery & news wasn’t what we had hoped, the kindness, love & care provided by Mayo Clinic was amazing! Nursing team (lead by Nurse Sou) was incredible all week. Can’t say enough about the surgical team as well. The BEST! The fight continues. God is GOOD! #KeepSwingin.”

The Thornes are a truly footballing family. Jeff Thorne spent more than a decade as the offensive coordinator at North Central, working under his dad. In 2015, he stepped up as head coach and put together an incredible run. Thorne went 66–10 with a national championship in Division III in 2019 and four CCIW titles. He eventually left Naperville for a new opportunity, joining Western Michigan as the offensive coordinator for Tim Lester’s final season in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As fans witnessed their troubles, they made sure to pay their tributes.

Fans show support after the unfortunate passing of Jeff Thorne

Fans from the college football fraternity didn’t shy away from showering their prayers and condolences on the Thorne family. Even former coaches who worked together shared Jeff Thorne’s impact. “So sad to hear this. Great coach and even better person. Learned a lot from Coach Thorne in our time together. RIP 🕊️ COACH.” This was from Chris Chestnut, who currently works at Eastern Michigan University. Back in 2022, he was working alongside Thorne at Western Michigan University as Assistant Coach/Wide Receivers Coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is more to Thorne’s coaching than his 65–10 record as head coach at North Central. He spent over a decade as offensive coordinator at North Central before becoming head coach. Many of those players went from relative obscurity to all-conference and All-America status in his system, including Gagliardi Trophy winner Broc Rutter. It reflects how much technical and mental development he demanded and delivered. He carried himself as a Christ follower, husband, and father first, not just a play caller.

Fans resonated with him and one wrote, “A great man and great father to his family.” Prayers to the Thorne family during this incredibly hard time. People widely recognized him not just as North Central’s national title coach, but as the dad of Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne, supporting his son’s journey from Michigan State to the SEC even while he battled a serious illness. Reports detailed his fight with advanced cancer, including multiple surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy.

Despite his battle, Jeff Thorne was always positive and always ready to talk ball. On3’s Justin Hokanson not only shared his condolences but also what it meant to be around Thorne. “This is incredibly sad. Getting to know Jeff Thorne over the past few years was a true blessing. Phenomenal family. Even this fall, he would brush off talking about himself and still wanted to discuss football—whether it was Auburn or anyone else. Truly a sad, sad day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan said, “Prayers for Coach Thorne and his family.” And another netizen said, “RIP Coach Thorne!” Earlier this year, local stories and social media posts described him as being “in the battle of his life” against cancer and urged communities to rally around him. Rest in peace, Coach Thorne. We will miss you.