Boise State AD Issues Firm Statement After CSU Suspends QB Over ‘Unsportsmanlike’ Act

A 2-9 season can be forgiven, but nobody will forgive the actions of the CSU QB. Darius Curry even apologized, but remains suspended over his unsportsmanlike conduct. Unfortunately for Colorado State, OL Liam Wortmann did the same gesture, and the Rams’ AD John Weber and interim head coach Tyson Summers got involved to de-escalate the situation.

Their efforts didn’t go to waste as Boise State AD Jeremiah Dickey was fast enough to appreciate the rival team’s support for them. “Grateful for my friend, @ColoradoStateAD, and Interim Head Coach Tyson Summers,” Dickey posted on X. “Immediately after the game, I received an apology and was told it would be handled appropriately. I commend them and @MountainWest for how they handled this situation. No one is perfect…always an opportunity.”

During the second half of that game, as Colorado State trailed badly, a video caught Curry spitting at Boise State defensive lineman Jayden Virgin-Morgan. This did not result in an immediate penalty. But the footage spread quickly on social media, sparking backlash. Since redshirt Wortmann soon followed the spitting action, the program had no other option but to suspend their athletes.

The Rams’ interim coach, Tyson Summers, and the athletic director, John Weber, decided that actions crossed a line, leading to a one-game suspension for the season finale against Air Force. Boise State won 49-21 in a game in which the teams combined for 14 penalties for 175 yards. Curry was making his first career start and couldn’t keep his composure.

Meanwhile, Wortmann has started all 11 games at right guard, also spat on a Boise State player later that same half. Even though the cameras failed to catch his moment, CSU reviewed the film and confirmed his involvement. The apology came within just a few hours of the game, as Dickey mentioned.

“After having a chance to review the film following the game, I want to apologize to the Boise State football players, Coach Danielson, and everyone at Boise State University,” CSU interim coach Tyson Summers said in a statement. Similar sentiment was shared by CSU’s director of athletics.

“These actions are unacceptable, said Webber. “We are all regretful for what occurred last night, and on behalf of everyone at Colorado State, I want to apologize to the Boise State Football Student-Athletes, Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey, Coach Danielson and the entire Boise State Football program.”

Darius Curry’s moment of introspection

The punishment for CSU QB is similar to the recent suspension of Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. He is suspended for Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots for spitting at Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey last week. This suspension already adds to the pressure Darius Curry was dealing as a redshirt freshman.

CSU had Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi to begin this season, and he started the first three games. That third game was his final game as he has since left the program. Jackson Brousseau has started the last seven games, but was injured in the second half of a loss to New Mexico on Nov. 15. That’s why the responsibility was on Darius Curry. In his first game running the show against Boise State, he went 26-for-46 for 293 yards, two touchdowns, and three picks. But the spitting incident was an uncalled-for act.

“I want to sincerely apologize to Jayden Virgin-Morgan and the entire Boise State football program for my actions during the game,” Curry said on X. “What I did was unacceptable, disrespectful, and completely against the values I’m expected to represent as a student-athlete. I also want to apologize to my Colorado State teammates, coaches, and our fans. I let you all down. I allowed my emotions to get the best of me, and I crossed a line that should never be crossed.

I will use this as a moment to grow, learn, and make sure my actions reflect the standard of Colorado State University and the game of football.” He also took a moment to address his family, saying they raised him better, and his behavior didn’t reflect the values they instilled in him. Taking full responsibility, Curry emphasized there was no excuse or justification for his actions.