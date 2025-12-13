Jeremiah Smith at Center of ‘Biggest College Football Snub’ Claims After Biletnikoff Announcement

When the Biletnikoff Award winner was announced Friday night, the reaction quickly shifted to Columbus. Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith became the center of the conversation within minutes, not because he lost, but because many believed he should not have.

“USC WR Makai Lemon has won the Biletnikoff Award that goes to the best WR in the country,” EssentiallySports posted on X on December 12. “Did he deserve it over OSU WR Jeremiah Smith?”

Makai Lemon emerged as the leader over Jeremiah Smith and UConn’s Skyler Bell. Lemon’s resume was strong and thorough, but the moment the result became official, it’s college football vibes all over again.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the winner was announced, Jeremiah Smith did not issue a statement or dispute the result directly. Instead, he posted a clip from the movie Paid in Full on social media shortly after the ESPN announcement. The message was subtle but those close to the program interpreted it as motivation, not frustration, with the postseason looming. And his statistical case can’t be ignored.

Jeremiah Smith finished the season with 80 receptions for 1,086 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 90.5 yards per game. He ranked tied for sixth nationally in catches and receiving touchdowns and seventh in receiving yards. That production followed a dominant freshman campaign in 2024, when he caught 76 passes for a Big Ten-leading 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns while helping Ohio State win the national championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consistency separated Jeremiah Smith from the rest of the finalist field. He recorded one game with double-digit receptions, and nearly every other Saturday he finished between seven and nine catches. He did it against a schedule that included Texas, Washington, Penn State, Michigan, and Indiana, a slate loaded with NFL-caliber defensive backs. Most notably, he was the only wide receiver to finish inside the top 10 of the Heisman Trophy voting, a distinction that raised questions about how award criteria were being weighed.

Makai Lemon’s resume, however, explained why the vote was not unanimous. The USC junior became the second Biletnikoff winner in program history, joining Marqise Lee. He finished with 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games, added two rushing scores, and threw a touchdown pass. Pro Football Focus graded him at 90.4 overall, the highest among all FBS receivers. His 1,156 yards led all Power Four wideouts, and his 20 forced missed tackles ranked tied for sixth nationally. Yet even with his performances, Jeremiah Smith’s profile continued to unsettle the decision. That tension carried directly into the public response.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fans react to Jeremiah Smith’s Biletnikoff Award snub

One fan response framed the mood sharply. “Makai Lemon just won over Jeremiah Smith. This will go down as the biggest robbery in college football history. What a complete joke,” the post read. The tone reflected frustration more than surprise, and it set the tone for the backlash that followed.

Another response stripped it down further. “Jeremiah smith robbed. #defundthencaa,” they wrote. The message reflected distrust in the process more than admiration for the winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

For some, it’s just pure disbelief. “How is Jeremiah Smith not the Biletnikoff?” Another asked plainly. But this move could only fuel what comes next.

Eleven Warriors added context to the emotion. “Jeremiah Smith will be playing with something to prove in the College Football Playoff,” it posted. The implication was clear. Whether voters favored efficiency, versatility, or raw production, the decision has added edge to Jeremiah Smith’s postseason outlook.

Another fan put it bluntly. “Oh boy. We might be in for a generational run from Jeremiah Smith in the playoffs.” For an award meant to close a chapter, the Biletnikoff result may have opened a far more consequential one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremiah Smith and Ohio State now turn fully toward the College Football Playoff. At 12-1, the Buckeyes earned a first-round bye and will open their CFP run in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve.