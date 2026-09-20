Jeremiah Smith Breaks Michael Jenkins’ Long-Standing Ohio State Record in Just 32 Games

Heading into Week 3, Ryan Day’s team had to bounce back from its heartbreaking loss to Texas. The Buckeyes took care of Kent State rather easily. While doing so, Ohio State WR1 Jeremiah Smith also made history, further cementing the ‘generational’ tag that has been associated with him since his freshman year in Columbus.

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Smith has officially broken Michael Jenkins’ long-standing record of all-time career receiving yards leader in Ohio State history. Early in the first quarter, quarterback Julian Sayin connected with Jeremiah Smith on a 23-yard pass. That single play officially crowned Smith as Ohio State’s all-time career receiving yards leader, shattering a 20-year-old record.

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Michael Jenkins set the previous benchmark of 2,898 yards across a full four-year collegiate career, as reported by On3 on September 19. Jenkins played for the Buckeyes from 2000 to 2003. He was the undisputed primary target in an offense that didn’t throw very often, making his 2,898-yard benchmark incredibly impressive for its era. It took him 41 total games to get these yards in.

Smith completely shattered it in just 32 career games. It all spanned slightly over two seasons and three games. He entered the Kent State game needing just 26 yards to stand alone at the top. Smith’s early explosive catches cemented his place as arguably the most dominant wideout to ever wear the scarlet and grey.

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With the yardage milestone checked off, Smith is actively pursuing the remaining all-time Ohio State receiving records to complete a triple crown. Before Saturday, he was only 27 catches away from breaking Emeka Egbuka’s record of 205 receptions. He is just six touchdown grabs away from passing Chris Olave’s school record of 35. With plenty of games left in the 2026 campaign, Smith is expected to add to these totals.

The wide receiver admitted as much in his post-game remarks. “It means a lot to me. I put a lot of work into it; I bring it every game, and I am blessed,” Smith said. At the same time, he also said that his eyes are now set on the records held by Olave and Egbuka.

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Jeremiah Smith has been a record-breaker since he started his college life at Columbus. In his freshman season, the wide receiver accumulated 1,315 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 76 receptions. While doing so, he also shattered Cris Carter’s 40-year-old school freshman receiving record.

During the same campaign, Ohio State went on to win the national championship. Despite being a freshman, Smith contributed to the CFP, especially against Oregon in the Rose Bowl. He caught 7 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns in that game. Even in the national championship game against Notre Dame, the wide receiver was equally impressive.

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The 2025 campaign may look like he took a step back, considering his heroics from the previous year. However, the wide receiver still recorded 87 receptions for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns while serving as one of the leaders of Ryan Day’s offense.

However, what makes Smith special is that he always places the team above individual accomplishments. We saw a glimpse of that against Texas. Despite going for over 160 yards, he was distraught that the Buckeyes couldn’t hold on to their lead against the Longhorns. Even last season, Smith’s whole focus was on ending Ohio State’s losing streak against Michigan. The Buckeyes traveled to Ann Arbor and did just that.

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As far as Ohio State’s performance against Kent State is concerned, the game went along expected lines. The Buckeyes won by a margin of 59-3. Julian Sayin threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Even the backup QB, Luke Fahey, got going. He completed four of his five passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. Next week, Ohio State will host Illinois to start its Big Ten schedule.