Jeremiah Smith has cemented his status as a top 5 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. The only question is whether a team will draft him No. 1. For NFL analysts, even before the Ohio State wide receiver enters the pros, there are signs in his game that resemble the game of some of the best to ever do it. According to Dan Orlovsky, Jeremiah Smith is said to be a Calvin Johnson type of player when he reaches the NFL.

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The comparison carries weight. Johnson, known as Megatron, finished his career with more than $110 million in earnings and left a legacy as one of the most physically dominant receivers the league has ever seen. Orlovsky did not soften the statement. He doubled down, explaining why the Buckeyes’ star remains his clear favorite for the Heisman Trophy even as the season winds down.

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“[Jeremiah Smith] will be a Calvin Johnson type of player when he goes to the NFL,” Orlovsky said on the show. He pointed to Smith’s rare combination of size and body control, arguing that the junior has already shown the traits that once made Johnson nearly unguardable.

Smith’s 2026 numbers back up the hype; through 10 games, he has 80 receptions for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is averaging more than 130 yards per game and continues to rewrite Ohio State and Big Ten record books. Career totals sit at 243 catches, 3,875 yards, and 42 touchdowns. Those marks already place him among the most productive receivers in conference history before he has finished his junior season.

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Orlovsky was not finished. He made it clear that Smith remains his Heisman pick despite Ohio State’s uneven team results and questions about quarterback consistency later in the year.

“He’s the best player in college football,” Orlovsky argued, emphasizing the weekly dominance and the degree of difficulty defenses face when trying to slow him down. The analyst stressed that individual brilliance still matters, and few players in the country match Smith’s ability to take over games.

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The Calvin Johnson comparison fits a growing pattern. NFL scouts and executives have spent much of the season reaching for similar language.

Smith arrived at Ohio State as the top-ranked recruit in his class and immediately delivered. As a true freshman, he helped the Buckeyes win a national title. He followed that with another strong season and has taken another leap in 2026. Multiple 200-yard games earlier this season turned heads across the sport.

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The Heisman conversation remains complicated. Some voters prefer quarterbacks who control the ball and the narrative. Others point to Ohio State’s losses as a hurdle. Orlovsky pushed back against that thinking on First Take. He maintained that Smith’s weekly impact is too significant to ignore and that the award should recognize the most outstanding player, not simply the one on the hottest team.

Stephen A. Smith and others on the panel have offered different views on the Heisman race in recent weeks, at times elevating quarterbacks while acknowledging Smith’s talent. Orlovsky stayed firm. The former NFL quarterback and current analyst has watched enough football to recognize when a prospect sits in rare company.

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Smith still has eligibility remaining and has not publicly committed to entering the 2027 NFL Draft. Whenever he does declare, the evaluation will begin with the same lofty expectations already circulating. Top overall prospect. Potential first wide receiver selected No. 1 overall since 1996. Franchise-altering talent.

For now, the focus remains on the rest of Ohio State’s season and the weekly opportunities for Smith to add to his resume. Defenses will continue loading the box and rolling coverage his way. He has already shown the ability to beat those looks.