Jeremiah Smith Drops 4-Word Vow After Snubbing Ohio State’s $252M NIL Sponsor in Big Move

ByKamran Ahmad

Jul 2, 2025 | 11:42 AM EDT

It’s Jeremiah Smith’s world, and we all are just living in it. Just 4 months ago, the guy led Ohio State after producing 1,315 receiving yards and registering his name in OSU’s greats in just his freshman season. The result? Jeremiah Smith not only became one of the most recognizable faces in CFB but also emerged as a rising star across America, as major brands lined up to work with him. So, in came $27.9 billion giant Red Bull with a lucrative NIL deal, and after that? American Eagle Outfitters came with their deal for the freshman prodigy. All of these deals were easy to sign, as Smith did the same. However, after these offers came the biggest and most difficult choice every athlete and player has to make.

Jeremiah Smith was approached by Nike, which already has a $252 million partnership with OSU on an NIL deal. But the young lad turned them down. Instead joined the elite club, which has Patrick Mahomes, Micah Parsons, and Garrett Wilson already. Translation? Jeremiah Smith signed his NIL deal with the $40.19 billion German giant, Adidas. And now, the star wide receiver is proclaiming his loyalty to the sponsor and wrote with a simple message on his X account. “Three Stripes for life.”

Jeremiah Smith snubs Nike for Adidas—Is this the start of a new trend in college sports?

