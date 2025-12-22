Jeremiah Smith Finally Comes Clean on Injuries With Stern Demand to OSU OC Brian Hartline

For the past few weeks, Jeremiah Smith’s body language told a story long before his words did. Against Rutgers, he was completely kept out. During the UCLA warm-ups, he was seen limping. Despite his injury and pain, Smith managed to make it onto the field as the lights came on. The UCLA first half was the clearest snapshot of who he is when he pulled in four catches. To the outside world, it looked like grit but to the insiders, it was something closer to survival mode.

Now, Smith is finally saying it out loud. Late in the regular season, especially against Michigan, the Ohio State WR admitted that he wasn’t nearly at his full strength. Smith stated, “Going into that game, no, I was not 100 percent,” adding that he was “banged up” and suffering from a quad strain that, according to the procedure, should have kept him out of action for three to four weeks.

There was serious uncertainty about his ability to compete against the Wolverines. But he pushed through, then did it again in the Big Ten Championship against Indiana. Smith claims he’s now “fully healthy,” feels 100%, and “should be good to go” for Ohio State’s CPF run.

Now that he is healthy, Smith says he’s had conversations with Keenan Bailey and Brian Hartline about being pushed hard as the stakes rise. The tone has shifted from frustration to focus. “Now it’s time to win another natty around here,” Smith said. And for the first time in weeks, his body might finally be ready to back up the goal.

