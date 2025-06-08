brand-logo
Jeremiah Smith Forced to Break Silence as Super Bowl Winner’s Controversial Claim Triggers OSU’s Star WR

ByKhosalu Puro

Jun 7, 2025 | 8:55 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

PFF College revealed their No. 1 returning cornerback in College Football. And it’s none other than Notre Dame’s Leonard Moore. On June 7, Super Bowl champion RB Jonas Gray shared that post on X. His caption read: “He actually strapped up Jeremiah Smith in the Natty, but people aren’t ready to have that conversation yet.” And who else but Ohio State’s star WR himself, who found the need to respond. Sharing Gray’s post, Jeremiah Smith kept it short and simple — “Yea ok🤣,” and there’s some truth to that. 

Before the National Championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame, Leonard Moore said of Jeremiah Smith that “He’s definitely an elite receiver. He’s big, he’s physical, he’s good at attacking the ball in the air. So we just got to be as good and better at attacking the ball this week, so be ready to challenge him.” And then he really went on to pull the Buckeyes receiver down in the first quarter for a 7-yard gain. 

(This is a developing story…)

Did Leonard Moore really shut down Jeremiah Smith, or is Smith's confidence justified?

