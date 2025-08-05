Jeremiah Smith Gets Overtaken by Mississippi State Athlete After Admitting One Bad Habit

Jeremiah Smith exploded onto the college football scene. Setting Akron ablaze in his first game and never losing momentum. With Ohio State’s $20 million roster gutted by the NFL Draft, Smith emerged as the team’s lone star. He is breaking records, scoring touchdowns, and earning Big Ten Freshman and Receiver of the Year awards. He even graced the cover of EA Sports College Football 26. But just as he seemed untouchable, another athlete from Mississippi State stole the offseason spotlight, leaving fans questioning if Smith’s reign at the top could be shorter than expected.

Well, Jeremiah Smith is entering his second year and already generating buzz by getting compared to legendary players like Reggie Bush or Adrian Peterson. On top of that, Smith is already a serious Heisman contender. And ESPN BET gives him the second-shortest odds to win, alongside Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier. Surprisingly, his odds (+900) are better than DeVonta Smith’s were before he won the Heisman in 2020. But despite that, there’s one key area that highlights his shortcomings.

Now, The Athletic just dropped a bomb on August 4, launching its list of top 101 College Football Freaks. As expected, Jeremiah Smith topped that chart. But speed is where he came up short against Mississippi State’s Brenen Thompson. Shocking, right? And while Smith’s athleticism is evident with his 11-foot broad jump, 38-inch vertical, and 23.5 mph speed, Mississippi State’s Brenen Thompson actually clocked a faster speed this offseason, reaching 23.7 mph. It’s wild. Thompson’s strong too, benching 305 and squatting 405 with ease. Now as the starting slot receiver with Kevin Coleman’s departure, he’s ready to dominate SEC defenses. While Smith grabs the headlines, Thompson’s aiming for a breakout season.

Sure, speed is a factor but let’s not forget Jeremiah Smith’s incredible production. The freshman receiver torched secondaries for 76 receptions, 1,315 yards, and 15 touchdowns, topping the nation with six 50+ yard plays and helping Ohio State secure a national championship. Not yet 20, he already dominates. Truthfully, he transformed the Buckeyes’ season, instantly becoming “the it” player. And regarding speed concerns? He confessed he wasn’t even at full throttle last year.

But this guy doesn’t know how to give up as Smith has issued a challenge, and every college football defense should heed it. Having dominated the College Football Playoff as a true freshman, the Ohio State receiver now claims he wasn’t even playing his fastest. “It’s gonna be scary this year.” Smith stated after the second fall camp day. This comes from someone who already burned Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame on the biggest stage. If he was holding back, then there’s no way other teams could match his caliber. However, this confidence didn’t come overnight. It’s the result of all the offseason grind Jeremiah Smith has been going through.

Jeremiah Smith’s offseason hustle

At 6-foot-3 1/2 and 223 pounds, Jeremiah Smith is a physical marvel, and he’s well aware of it. He stands out among the talented wide receivers from Columbus as the biggest, strongest, and fastest. Best part? He’s already proud of it. “I’m very proud of that,” he said, referring to his ability to bench press 225 pounds 20 times. “I could probably only hit like five before I got to Ohio State. I came in weak.” Now, he squats 550 pounds, boasts a 38-inch vertical, and leaps 11 feet in the broad jump. So is there’s a chance he reaches 24 mph? “Whooo. I don’t think so,” Smith admits. “That’s like track speed right there.”

Now, Jeremiah Smith’s explosive athleticism has been developing for over a decade. Since he was eight, he’s trained with Pearson Sutton, a South Florida coach who, along with Smith’s father, made sure he regained his athleticism. “The way my trainer and my dad prepared me, working me out two, three times a day just made me bigger, faster, and stronger,” Smith explains. That dedication, along with his incredible stats, sets him apart from even the best.

But this offseason, Jeremiah Smith really went the extra mile, starting with a complete diet change. “I was eating fast food probably every day throughout the season. It was bad,” he confessed. Now, with a nutritionist’s guidance, he sticks to a strict meal plan centered around salmon, rice, and broccoli, and he’s cut out red meat completely. The toughest sacrifice? Giving up his favorite: “Wendy’s,” he said. “Which I haven’t had since right after the national championship.” With everything falling into place, let’s wait and see how this season turns out for him.