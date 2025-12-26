Jeremiah Smith Gives Detailed Injury Update for Cotton Bowl Game Against Miami

As the No. 2–ranked Ohio State Buckeyes enter the Cotton Bowl after two weeks of rest, the biggest question on everybody’s mind is whether Jeremiah Smith is 100 percent fit against the Miami defense. College football’s pound-for-pound best athlete stepped up to the podium and gave a detailed injury update as a Christmas present.

“Going into The Game, no I was not 100 percent,” Smith said recently. “I’m going to be honest with you, I was still banged up a little bit. But right now, I’m back healthy, fully healthy, so I should be good to go.”

Yeah, now it makes sense why Jeremiah Smith had just three catches for 40 yards against the Wolverines. With him fully back, Buckeyes fans can sleep well tonight. Doctors initially said he would need about three to four weeks on the sidelines, but Smith pushed to return for the rivalry and help Ryan Day get his revenge after losing four straight times.

Even though not fully fit, Jeremiah still balled out against the No. 1 ranked Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten game, putting up 144 yards on eight receptions.

The injury did cost him time. Smith missed the entire Rutgers game and the second half against UCLA. Watching from the bench was tough, but playing while hurt was even tougher. Smith got real about just how hard it was:

“It was very tough, it was a very bad injury. I didn’t think I would be able to play the rest of the season. I was debating, if I was going to play or not because it was really bad. But I had to do everything for the team. I wanted to be out there, and I did everything I could, and we got the win.”

Despite not being 100% for the whole season, Jeremiah Smith still balled out. The Florida native racked up 80 passes for 1,086 yards and 11 touchdowns during the regular season, earning him some big awards like unanimous All-American honors and Big Ten Receiver of the Year again twice in a row. The popular consensus is that if Smith had not been injured, he would have won the Biletnikoff Award over USC’s Makai Lemon.

What makes him even more dangerous is how his game elevates in the postseason. We saw a glimpse of that again against Indiana just a few days back. Last year, across four playoff games, he caught 19 for 381 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-settling score against Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame.

With Jeremiah Smith back to his old, dominant self and more motivated than ever, Ohio State’s chances of running it back have just gotten ten times better.

Expectation for Buckeyes offense

For the past five years, expectations around Ohio State offense have been unchanged: national championship or bust. The Buckeyes enter the playoff as the No. 2 seed with a 12–1 record and sit as betting favorites to win it all.

After a frustrating 13–10 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten title game, the wild part is that many analysts believe Ohio State actually benefited from the loss because they get to face Miami instead of Alabama.

On top of that, head coach Ryan Day is taking back play-calling duties. He handled that role for five years before stepping away. The hope is that Day will be way more aggressive than the team was in the regular season. Especially in the red zone, where they’ve struggled at times. Fans are expecting him to just “let it rip” and rely on the fact that he has the best playmakers in the country.

The only thing that could derail this run is the offensive line. Ohio State will be without starting right guard Tegra Tshabola against Miami. That is a big loss against the Miami defense, which just held Texas A&M to just 3 points in its first playoff game. Even then, there is no reason for Ohio State to make this game harder than it needs to be.