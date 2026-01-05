Jeremiah Smith Heartbroken After Latest Update on WR Partner’s College Football Future

Ohio State’s WR room absorbed a blow when news broke that a former top-40 recruit plans to enter the transfer portal. It looks like a roster move but for the Buckeyes, it is the loss of a player many believed was next in line. Mylan Graham, who rocked the No. 5, is leaving Columbus with three years of eligibility. And the emotional center of the story came from Jeremiah Smith.

“Nooo 5💔,” Jeremiah Smith posted on X on January 4 in response to the news.

According to On3, Graham will enter the transfer portal, ending a two-year stint in Columbus with limited production but substantial remaining upside. The announcement mattered because Smith and Mylan Graham came up together, developed side by side, and were viewed internally as future partners.

Mylan Graham arrived as the No. 33 overall prospect and the No. 7 WR in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2024 class. He enrolled early, redshirted, and spent a full year developing behind veteran receivers while learning the system alongside Jeremiah Smith, who exploded onto the national stage.

The path appeared to clear entering the 2026 cycle. With Carnell Tate widely expected to head to the NFL, Graham was positioned to compete for a larger role. Instead, he opted for a reset.

This could be manageable for Ohio State but for Jeremiah Smith and fellow WRs, it is personal. The locker-room response revealed that human side. Tate posted “Damn 5💔” while Brandon Inniss followed with “Damm 5💔💔.”