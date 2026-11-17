Jeremiah Smith is tearing up record books, and now college football’s biggest awards are within his reach. The Ohio State superstar is back in the Biletnikoff Award race, with the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation naming him one of 13 semifinalists on Monday. The junior wideout is chasing the 2026 honor awarded to the nation’s best pass-catcher, regardless of position.

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When On3 posted the graphic on X, Buckeye fan Buckeyenut couldn’t help but laugh and playfully roast the alphabetical order for putting college football’s most electric weapon near the very bottom of the list.

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For Smith, this nomination feels like straight-up unfinished business after coming so close a year ago. This is his third straight season making the Biletnikoff semifinalist cut. He made it as a true freshman in 2024 and finished as a top-three finalist in 2025 before watching the trophy go to someone else. This fall, he’s been on a mission to leave zero doubt about who the best receiver in America really is, leading the charge for Ohio State’s newly launched “JJ 4 It All” awards campaign.

Even with Ohio State dealing with injuries at quarterback, which forced freshman Luke Fahey into the lineup after starter Julian Sayin went down, Smith hasn’t missed a beat. Through 10 games, he’s racked up 80 catches for 1,317 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging a massive 16.5 yards every time he touches the ball. Along the way, he’s put up quite the numbers, including a 12-catch, 217-yard, four-touchdown explosion against Illinois and a 206-yard clinic on the road at Iowa.

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Those eye-popping numbers have allowed Smith to completely rewrite both the Ohio State and Big Ten record books in less than three full seasons.

Just last Saturday against Northwestern, he hauled in 11 passes for 117 yards and a score, officially passing Purdue legend John Standeford to become the Big Ten’s all-time leader in career receiving yards.

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He’s now sitting at 243 career catches, 3,875 yards, and 42 touchdown grabs, making him Ohio State’s all-time leader in all three stats, the Big Ten’s all-time king in yards and touchdowns, and the only Buckeye ever to post three straight 1,000-yard seasons.

And the Biletnikoff isn’t the only trophy on his radar right now.

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This nod is actually his third major national award semifinalist selection in the span of just one week, joining the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year lists. He’s also sitting right at the top of the Heisman Trophy odds again, giving him a real shot at becoming Ohio State’s first Heisman winner since Troy Smith took it home back in 2006.

Smith’s got competition, though

Of course, he’ll still have to beat out 12 other talented pass-catchers to claim the Biletnikoff. The semifinalist list also features guys like Miami’s Malachi Toney, who put up 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns before getting banged up, along with Indiana’s Charlie Becker, Arizona State’s Reed Harris, LSU’s Jackson Harris, and Syracuse’s Umari Hatcher.

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Even with a strong field, Smith heads into the final stretch of the season as the clear favorite to bring the hardware back to Columbus. If he pulls it off, he’ll become just the third Buckeye ever to win the Biletnikoff Award, joining Ohio State legends Terry Glenn (1995) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (2023).

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Next up, the 650 journalists, broadcasters, and former receivers on the selection committee will trim the list down to three finalists on November 24 before announcing the winner live on ESPN during the College Football Awards Show on December 11.

After coming agonizingly close in 2025, Jeremiah Smith is just a few weeks away from finally locking down the trophy that slipped through his fingers.