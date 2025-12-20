Jeremiah Smith Makes Bold Statement That Won’t Sit Well With LSU Icons Ja’Marr Chase & Justin Jefferson

The 2019 LSU offense remains the modern benchmark with a Heisman-winning QB in Joe Burrow and two WRs who became immediate NFL superstars. And if you thought Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are the best unrivaled college football WR duo, Jeremiah Smith is here to shake your thoughts. When asked whether he and Carnell Tate could one day be considered the best receiver duo in college football history, he did not hesitate.

“I feel like we can, yeah,” Jeremiah Smith told Josh and Caleb Downs on Downs 2 Business. “And I do feel like we’re better than them right now.”

That statement alone ensured the comparison would no longer be theoretical. It invited scrutiny, numbers, and context.

Start with Jeremiah Smith himself. At 6’4, 225 pounds, he has already built a resume that stacks up with elite company. He owns 156 career receptions for 2,401 yards and 26 touchdowns. He is a two-time Big Ten Receiver of the Year, a consistent Heisman discussion name, and a fixture on national award watch lists, including the Maxwell. Through 12 games this season, he posted 80 catches, 1,086 yards, and 11 touchdowns, despite missing time and playing less than fully healthy.

That production matters because Chase’s legendary 2019 season remains the gold standard. He finished that year with 84 receptions, 1,780 yards, and 20 touchdowns, winning the Biletnikoff Award and earning unanimous All-American honors. Over two seasons at LSU, he totaled 98 catches, 2,093 yards, and 23 touchdowns before opting out of 2020 and becoming the fifth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Carnell Tate’s side of the comparison is more nuanced, but not dismissible. At 6’3 and roughly 200 pounds, he has emerged as Ohio State’s primary vertical threat. He has already recorded five touchdowns of 40 yards or more this season, averaging 18 yards per catch with 793 yards and eight scores despite missing three games due to injury. Analyst comparisons to Justin Jefferson at LSU have focused on traits rather than totals. Route precision, body control, contested-catch reliability, and separation ability.

Jefferson’s final LSU season produced 111 catches, 1,540 yards, and 18 touchdowns over 15 games in an offense led by Joe Burrow at his absolute peak. Carnell Tate has played nine games, with Julian Sayin at QB, and has still produced explosive numbers. The comparison is about trajectory, role, and impact within the offense.

Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate still got time

Together in 2024, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate combined for 128 catches, 2,048 yards, and 19 touchdowns. This year, both earned semifinalist spots for the Biletnikoff Award and their execution explains why. Even when this Buckeye duo have shared the field at less than full strength, the results have still swung games. Against Michigan, both played through injuries and combined for decisive scores in a 27-9 win that ended a four-game losing streak in the rivalry. Smith’s 32-yard touchdown flipped momentum while Tate’s 50-yard score ended doubt.

Chase and Jefferson have already finished their college story. It ended with a national championship and transitioned into NFL contracts worth $35 million and $40.25 million annually. Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate are still writing theirs. That is the risk in Smith’s statement as it challenges completed legacy with unfinished work. But it also explains why the claim resonates.

Jeremiah Smith was not comparing careers. He was comparing where things stand right now. And that distinction is what keeps this debate alive. And for anyone who believes 2019 LSU should remain untouchable, it’s uncomfortable.