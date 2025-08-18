Jeremiah Smith Makes Ominous Vow to Steve Sarkisian’s Texas After Pulling Massive Columbus Crowd

Ohio State fans, get ready—Jeremiah Smith is the real deal. After torching Akron in his first game, he’s been on fire, consistently dominating defenses every Saturday. With the Buckeyes’ roster depleted by the NFL, Smith’s impact is even more significant, racking up yards, touchdowns, and trophies. That’s right. Big Ten Freshman of the Year? No problem. Receiver of the Year? Easy. He’s already rewriting the record books. Now, he’s got his sights set on Texas, Sark’s team, the same one he buried last season. Smith isn’t just playing football; he’s rewriting it, and every play feels like fireworks.

Just before his sophomore season gets underway, the Ohio State receiver drew a huge crowd at Dick’s House of Sport in Columbus for a meet-and-greet. Fans filled the store, waiting for hours to take a picture or shake hands with the Buckeyes’ rising star. At only 19 years old, Smith already commands the kind of attention usually reserved for NFL legends.

But that’s not just his only goal. This guy is ready to start strong this season, and nothing’s better than a win against Steve Sarkisian’s No. 1 team. While talking to Eleven Warriors, Smith made his intentions clear: “I’m starting to feel it now. I’m starting to get back into football mode. I can’t wait to go out and put on a show in two weeks… You can feel it in the facility. Everybody’s excited. Everybody’s ready to go.”

Now, Smith is also aware of the reality. Last season Smith just had one catch for 3 yards and we all know his caliber is far beyond that. But this year it’s going to be far more than just one catch and he made sure he states it out loud. “It motivates me a lot. I know I didn’t really have a great game last year. This game is gonna be a different outcome,” Smith said. The excitement is unmatched, as after a 28-14 Cotton Bowl win, this would just set the tone right for the season.

And why wouldn’t Jeremiah Smith be excited? This guy’s resume screams excellence. As a freshman, Smith caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, leading Ohio State’s offense to a national championship. In the College Football Playoff, he stepped up with 19 catches for 381 yards and five touchdowns. That historic run earned him Freshman of the Year, Receiver of the Year, and a place in Buckeye history after just one season. Best part? Even odds are with him as FanDuel pegs them as a 2.5-point favorite over the Longhorns.

Well, Jeremiah Smith’s hype is off the charts. As a sophomore, he’s already being compared to Reggie Bush and Adrian Peterson. That’s huge, and he’s living up to it—ESPN BET has him at +900; those are considerably high Heisman odds, falling just after Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier. What’s wild? His odds are better than DeVonta Smith’s before he won in 2020. That level of hype builds the excitement even more!

Off the field, the buzz is even bigger. Smith’s NIL valuation is $4.2M, behind only Arch Manning and Carson Beck. With deals from Adidas and Nintendo, he’s more than just a receiver—he’s a brand. So, now you understand why he’s so sure that he can take over the Texas Longhorns in their season opener. But with that hype, even the Ohio State QB battle seems to find a rhythm.

Jeremiah Smith gets real about the QB situation

Following Will Howard’s departure for the NFL, Julian Sayin, the 5-star transfer from Alabama, was seen as the ultimate leader. But training camp has revealed a genuine competition. Tavien St. Clair’s impressive arm strength has generated considerable excitement, while Lincoln Kienholz has quietly made his presence felt. Sayin delivered a standout performance on Day Three, excelling in third-and-medium situations, completing all four passes with the first-string offense, including a stunning deep throw to Jeremiah Smith, who made a spectacular one-handed catch over Bryce West.

While the quarterback battle remains a central focus in Columbus, Smith emphasized the leadership qualities of both Sayin and Kienholz, stating, “Both of them did a great job this camp. Both of those guys led us throughout the whole camp, and I just can’t wait to see how things play out in the first game and the next two weeks we have coming up.” Smith’s sentiments align with the coaches’ observations, suggesting progress throughout the entire quarterback group rather than the emergence of a single, clear favorite.

At the start of August, Smith acknowledged the offense struggled to maintain drives due to the quarterback rotation. However, his perspective has changed over the past two weeks. He now feels Ohio State’s offense is hitting its stride perfectly. “We’ve definitely gotten into our rhythm. Both guys did a great job these two weeks. And we’re just building that chemistry with them, and we just can’t wait to see how things play out,” Smith said. This is a huge confidence boost for a receiver who relies on timing and trust as they head into Texas.