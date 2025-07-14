Jeremiah Smith Names $85M Family Connection Among NFL Icons Behind His Latest Act for Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith has been everywhere in the news recently, and really, it’s no wonder why, with 1,315 yards, 15 touchdowns, and a national championship ring to boot. He’s the subject of college football buzz, with fans and analysts already speculating that he’ll be the first pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and possibly sign a record-breaking $200 million contract someday. But here’s the best part: despite all the hoopla, Jeremiah has not forgotten where he has come from nor who is paying attention.

This past weekend, prior to fall camp starting, he sponsored a youth football camp at Columbus Academy in Gahanna. Jeremiah focused not on football; he aimed to give back, motivate the next generation, and be the sort of role model he revered as a child. That desire to make a difference wasn’t just born. In his interview with WBNS 10TV, Jeremiah shared about the NFL players who taught him to give back to the community, irrespective of how good your stats are. Guys who would go back to their neighborhoods and provide these community services for the kids to motivate them in dreaming big.

“I used to come back to the neighborhood and give back,” Jeremiah said during the interview. “Guys like Antonio Brown, Teddy Bridgewater, my cousins, [Geno] Smith, Andre Johnson, guys like that. So I’m just trying to be a role model just like them. So it’s been a blessing for sure.”

Growing up, Jeremiah watched pros come back to their communities, host camps, and show young athletes that making it big didn’t mean forgetting your roots. Those moments stuck with him. One of the biggest influences? His cousin, Geno Smith. An NFL quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders with an $85.5 million contract is not just known for his play on the field but also for giving back and setting an example through community service.

He continues, “I always wanted to be at an NFL player camp or college player camp… just have a good time and be around guys that was in the NFL.” Despite all the hype surrounding his name, national championship, record-breaking statistics, and signing of a high-profile NIL deal with Adidas, Jeremiah still found time to organize this camp for children ages 6 through 16. The camp was concerned with mentorship, leadership, and demonstrating to these children that their dreams can become reality if they are diligent and humble.

Jeremiah Smith’s mission to shut up the critics

This off-season, the Buckeyes had a staggering 14 starters leave in the NFL Draft. Of course, the chatterheads and Twitter journos began chirping, “No way Ohio State repeats,” “Too many holes,” “Michigan’s got their number.” But if you talk to Jeremiah, he has heard all this before, and he is poised to shut all of them up. In an interview last week with WBNS 10TV, he didn’t sugarcoat anything: “I just can’t wait until the season starts. We’re definitely gonna put on a show,” Smith said. “A lot of people are doubting us, I’ve been seeing on Twitter and social media. So I can’t wait to prove a lot of people wrong this year.”

And it gets even better. Just a few weeks ago, Jeremiah made a promise that put Buckeye Nation in a rage: he’s not losing to Michigan again. That’s right, after last season’s disappointment, he’s putting in the division between the sand and himself. For Jeremiah, it’s not just about winning; it’s personal. He has pushed himself and his teammates harder than ever in the weight room and has led in the locker room. “We’ve put in a lot of work with Coach Mick (Marotti),” Smith said. “Workouts this year were harder than last year, I should say. They’ve been pushing us hard because it’s a new team, everybody got new roles.”

What’s so refreshing about Jeremiah is his South Florida swagger; he possesses confidence, but he backs it with work ethic and heart. He’s not posturing about shutting up doubters; he’s doing it day in and day out, paving the way for a Buckeye team eager to reclaim its place atop the conference and finally turn The Game around.