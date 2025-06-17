Jeremiah Smith Reacts as Ryan Day & Ohio State Offers Younger brother

Jeremiah Smith couldn’t be prouder of what his brother Angelo Smith received from Coach Ryan Day. The national champions extended him an offer after his Ohio State camp participation. He posted the news on Instagram writing, “Woww!! Extremely blessed to earn an off from the Ohio State University.” The Buckeyes WR reposted his brother’s post on his story with a simple “👌🏾” emoji.

Unlike the highly touted wide receiver Jeremiah, Angelo plays a different position. The 5’7, 170-pound sophomore is currently a 3-star safety prospect out of Chaminade-Madonna in Hollywood, Florida. As a class of 2027 prospect, the brothers may not see playing time together as Jeremiah could declare for the draft that year.

(This is a developing story…)