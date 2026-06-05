Jeremiah Smith Reveals His Biggest Personal Goal Before Leaving Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith has never looked like a player content with checking boxes. The obvious goals are already sitting there in plain sight. Beat Michigan, win the Big Ten, win another national championship. Maybe bring home a Heisman Trophy and maybe take back the Biletnikoff Award that slipped away last December. Those are the goals fans talk about. But when he spoke during a partnership appearance at a KeyBank branch in Upper Arlington on June 4, he revealed his biggest personal goal.

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Jeremiah Smith wants to be a captain. And for a player entering what is most likely his final college season, that says a lot.

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“That’s one of the big things I want to accomplish before I leave Ohio State,” he said. “It’s probably one of the biggest things, becoming more of a leader.”

If anyone has already done enough on the field, it’s Jeremiah Smith. The former 5-star stunned everyone over two seasons at Ohio State with 156 receptions, 2,401 receiving yards, and 26 touchdowns winning a national championship as a freshman. But captaincy has never been about just statistics. That’s where his summer challenge begins.

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“We got a lot of young guys, especially in the receiver room, and a whole new team,” he said. “We got 51 new guys that don’t know the culture of Ohio State. We got to teach them the way things are run, and that’s win, brotherhood and tough love. We got to teach them that.”



A year ago, Jeremiah Smith’s role was to dominate defenses. Now, Ohio State needs him to help shape the locker room. And according to him, leadership is just conversation sometimes.

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“You got to talk to your teammates,” he explained. “Just little things, locker room talk, things that are going on with your family.”

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If Jeremiah Smith reaches that goal, he’ll join a group of Ohio State leaders who left their mark on the program through much more than their performances on Saturdays. One example is James Laurinaitis, Ohio State’s current LBs coach. After the Buckeyes’ tough loss to Florida in the 2006 national championship game, he stepped forward. He organized player-only meetings and spent extra time helping younger teammates understand film and prepare for games. His leadership became just as important as his play on the field.

Jeremiah Smith appears to be moving in that direction. Back in March, Ohio State named him one of its 2026 Iron Buckeyes following winter workouts, alongside Brandon Inniss, Garrett Stover, and Jaylen McClain. The honor recognizes players who stand out for their work ethic and commitment in the program’s demanding strength and conditioning program.

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But while becoming a captain is Jeremiah Smith’s biggest goal this offseason, there’s another source of motivation driving him. One award that slipped away last season is still fresh in his mind.

Jeremiah Smith sets all of nothing mentality for the Biletnikoff Award

Jeremiah Smith didn’t publicly complain when USC’s Makai Lemon edged him for the award last December. Most people viewed it as one of the year’s biggest surprises because he finished with 80 catches, 1,086 yards, and 11 touchdowns despite missing time late in the season. He was also named Big Ten Receiver of the Year and finished inside the Heisman Trophy’s top ten. Yet the award went elsewhere.

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Jeremiah Smith’s response was telling. Eight days ago, he made a post on Instagram featuring Ohio State’s two Biletnikoff winners, Terry Glenn and Marvin Harrison Jr. Then came the caption.

“All or nothing‼️”

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Those three words say plenty because while Jeremiah Smith is spending this summer learning how to become a captain, the competitive fire is still there. The Biletnikoff remains unfinished business while the Heisman remains attainable. Another national championship is still possible.

Jeremiah Smith is already one of college football’s most dominant players. Now he’s trying to become its leader too. And if Ohio State gets both versions of him in 2026, he’ll be unstoppable.