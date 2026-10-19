Jeremiah Smith Reveals Ohio State’s Biggest Challenge With Luke Fahey Replacing Julian Sayin

Ohio State escaped Indiana with a win, but Ryan Day walked away with a much bigger problem. Starting quarterback Julian Sayin suffered an injury in the fourth quarter and is now expected to miss several weeks, forcing Day to turn to true freshman Luke Fahey. The timing couldn’t be worse. With the Buckeyes chasing a playoff spot and trying to maintain their momentum, they’re now relying on an inexperienced quarterback to keep their season on track. And that’s a gamble Day didn’t plan on taking.

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Amid all the anxiety, superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith opened up about the toughest challenge the offense faces heading into next week with Fahey!

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“A lot of practice, a lot of reps. Good thing we got a bye week this week… It’s gonna take time to build that. Not one day; it’s not that easy,” Smith candidly explained when asked about getting on the same page with his new quarterback in today’s presser!

The star receiver knows you can’t just simulate three seasons of built-up chemistry with a simple tap on the shoulder. He and Sayin had their connection down to a science, helping Smith rack up 52 receptions, 12 TDs, and 984 yards this year.

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Replicating that overnight with a true freshman who only enrolled eight months ago is a big ask, even for a player as incredibly talented as Smith.

The talent is the least of the concern here, apparently. It’s the raw timing that only comes from playing together. Every quarterback throws a slightly different ball, meaning the spin rate, velocity, and trajectory all change.

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No doubt Fahey has a great arm, but Smith and the rest of the receiving corps now have to completely recalibrate their internal clocks to match the freshman’s release, which could be very rough and stringent compared to Sayin’s.

On top of that, Fahey has to command the pre-snap operation. Handling vocal adjustments and shifting protections will take quite a toll.

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Luckily, the schedule-makers threw them a lifeline with a perfectly timed bye week right now. Instead of rushing through a frantic four days of practice to prepare for a game, Coach Day can compress weeks of work into this open window. The coaching staff is planning to run extra practice scripts, funneling 80% of the first-team repetitions directly to Fahey. It gives the young quarterback a solid two-week buffer to breathe, study, and build trust with his primary targets.

Coach Day isn’t asking Fahey to just copy Sayin’s exact style. The Buckeyes are adapting the playbook to highlight what the freshman does best. He brings plenty of confidence and unique athletic ability to the table, meaning we’re going to see a bit of scrambling and extended throws on the run!

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It was evident in high school.

Ohio State’s internal board viewed him as a four-star talent due to his high football IQ. He earned that respect by putting up numbers, finishing his high school career with 7,000+ passing yards, 68 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions while leading his team to a sophomore state title.

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During his spectacular senior season, he threw for 3,199 yards and 25 touchdowns with a 70.9% completion rate, even setting a school record with 569 passing yards in a single game.

Even though he went 0-for-2 in completions after stepping in against Indiana, he showed flashes of brilliance during limited second-half action against Ball State and Kent State, throwing for 203 yards and two touchdowns on just 9-of-11 passing.

He’s a hard worker who apparently leaves the facility late, and that work ethic is exactly what Ohio State needs.

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Ryan Day knows he can work out with Fahey very well.

“One thing about Luke, and you can see on that scramble that he made, I mean, he stepped right up. He’s got confidence. He’s got athletic ability. He’s a competitive kid. So, I don’t think the moment was too big for him,” Day said.

When the Buckeyes return to action on October 31, they’re heading right into a high-stakes road game against the No. 16-ranked USC Trojans. For Fahey, a Southern California native, this is a massive homecoming. Stepping out under the bright lights to defend Ohio State’s national championship aspirations is the ultimate test by fire.