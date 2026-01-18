Jeremiah Smith Sends Strong Warning to 135 Other FBS Teams Before Final Year at OSU

The Cotton Bowl was the last we saw of Jeremiah Smith’s power this season. But as a junior, he is preparing to be more dangerous than he already is. His message for Ohio State’s 2026 opponents will have them on the lookout for the star receiver.

“It’s going to be scary,” he said at a press conference on Sunday. “I’m gonna be on go every game. I feel like this year they took something from me and everybody gotta pay for it. I’m out for everybody.”

Jeremiah Smith began his college football career with a National Championship; it’s understandable why 2025 is a low point for him. He had to settle with a total record of 87 receptions for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns, just shy of eclipsing his sensational freshman season stat line.

The WR clearly has some unfinished business from 2025 and will very likely head to the draft in 2027. That’s why, there might be no stopping him on the gridiron in the 2026 season.

