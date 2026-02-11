Jeremiah Smith’s 1700-Yard Partner Slated to Join Another OSU WR Alum in NFL

Ohio State’s ‘WRU’ legacy is set to continue in the 2026 NFL Draft. While Jeremiah Smith still has to wait another year before going pro, his ‘partner-in-crime’ is already being touted as an early first-rounder. To make it even sweeter, Carnell Tate can potentially have a reunion with a fellow Buckeye alum in the NFL.

ESPN’s Field Yates placed Tate as the 7 pick in his 2026 mock draft, which belongs to the Washington Commanders. One obvious reason behind this connection is that WR is a priority need for the team in the draft. Getting Tate will not only bolster the unit, but Washington will also get to have double the Ohio State oomph, along with Terry McLaurin. The former Buckeye was with the program from 2015 to 2018.

The star WR’s absence plagued the Commanders’ offense this past season and was further aggravated by the loss of Noah Brown. Luke McCaffrey is also out with a broken shoulder. Washington desperately needs a reliable target to assist quarterback Jayden Daniel. Carnell Tate comes in as a pro-ready option after a terrific season at Ohio State.

Tate would immediately inject a vertical threat into Washington’s offense, a dimension they’ve been missing. His 17.1 yards-per-catch average and zero-drop record on downfield targets show he’s not just a speedster but a reliable playmaker who can take the top off a defense.

McLaurin was a similar weapon for Ohio State in his senior year, as he led the conference with 20.0 yards per catch. Having both of them at X and Z makes for a great strategy for the Commanders. And, Tate notably has a zero-drop record when catching passes in the downfield.

Tate is also someone who keeps the offense moving, as he has a 68.6% chain-moving rate. Plus, the WR is exceptional in both zone and man coverages and is known for his route-running efficiency. Carnell Tate is the receiver that Washington needs. However, this match can only become a reality if a needier team doesn’t whisk him away.

While Washington at No. 7 seems like a logical fit, Tate’s draft stock may not allow him to fall that far. Another receiver-needy team picking higher, the New York Giants, could spoil the Commanders’ plans.

Carnell Tate to be drafted at a higher pick?

Carnell Tate could also be a potential pick for the New York Giants because they’re in a similar situation as the Commanders. Star WR Malik Nabers is rehabbing an injury, and the Giants don’t have backups who come close to that level of production. With the fifth overall pick, there’s a good chance that the Giants steal Carnell Tate from Washington’s hands. Joel Klatt thought this situation was very much possible.

“I think they’ll make a vanity pick here,” he said in his reasoning behind the Giants going for Tate. “They can give Jaxson Dart some help as wide receiver Malik Nabers makes his way back from an ACL tear. I think Dart is at his best when he’s pushing the ball down the field, and no wide receiver in this draft was better at making contested grabs.”

The Giants have only two picks in the Top 100 in this year’s draft, which puts them in a spot. There are glaring needs at positions like linebacker, safety, and offensive tackle. But after Wan’Dale Robinson entered free agency, there is a lack of a playmaker around Jaxson Dart. John Harbaugh might as well use their priority pick on an impressive prospect like Carnell Tate, since there is a clear need for him.

The receiver is expected to have his name called after the fourth pick is made. That puts the Giants in the sweet spot to land Tate. But if the Giants gamble him away, Washington will definitely be ready for him at No. 7.