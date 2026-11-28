Breaking a 31-year-old program record is impressive on its own, but doing it against your fiercest rival makes it legendary. With a single catch against Michigan, Jeremiah Smith officially passed one of the greatest wideouts to ever wear the Buckeyes’ uniform.

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Entering Saturday’s clash at Ohio Stadium, likely his final home game in Columbus, the Heisman frontrunner had already guaranteed a Buckeye victory during the pregame Skull Session.

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After coming up empty on a tough end-zone target on the opening drive, Smith did not make the home crowd wait much longer. In the second quarter, he hauled in a five-yard pass from true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey to put Ohio State up 14-0, capping off the play by hitting the classic Heisman pose.

That catch gave Smith his 18th receiving touchdown of the season, officially breaking the single-season Ohio State record set by Terry Glenn in 1995.

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Glenn, who won the Biletnikoff Award as college football’s top receiver that year, saw his 17-touchdown mark stand untouched for 31 years. Smith had tied the record a week earlier with two scores against Nebraska, and it took him less than a half against Michigan to claim the top spot all for himself, before adding two more touchdown catches later in the game to finish with 20 for the season.

Even better, the third touchdown-a 30-yard strike on fourth-and-13 late in the fourth quarter to make it 45-0-officially broke Michigan legend Desmond Howard’s 1991 Big Ten single-season record of 19, making Smith’s earlier Heisman pose celebration right in front of the Wolverines all the sweeter.

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Howard famously struck that very pose in 1991 after returning a punt 93 yards during Michigan’s 31-3 blowout win over the Buckeyes, making Smith’s tribute a solid response more than three decades later.

In fact, Saturday’s milestone is just the latest chapter in a historic 2026 season that has seen Smith completely rewrite the record books.

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Earlier in the season, he claimed Ohio State’s career triple crown by passing Michael Jenkins in receiving yards (2,898), Emeka Egbuka in receptions (205), and Chris Olave in touchdown catches (35). He didn’t stop at the program level, either, overtaking Purdue’s John Standeford (3,788 yards) and Michigan’s Braylon Edwards (39 touchdowns) to become the Big Ten’s all-time leader in both categories, and also the first receiver in conference history to cross the 4,000-yard mark.

That dominance is nothing new for the Miami Gardens native. In his very first college season in 2024, Smith made an immediate impact by breaking Cris Carter’s 40-year-old Ohio State freshman records and helping the Buckeyes win a national championship.

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After earning unanimous All-American honors and finishing sixth in Heisman voting as a sophomore in 2025, he has been even better this fall, finishing the regular season with 94 receptions for 1,572 yards and 20 touchdowns.

With a postseason bowl game still remaining before he is expected to enter the 2027 NFL Draft as a projected top pick, Smith has more than lived up to the hype.

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After walking off the field with a dominant rivalry blowout and both the Ohio State and Big Ten single-season touchdown records in hand, Jeremiah Smith has cemented his place as the greatest wide receiver in Buckeye history.

The 45-0 shutout is Ohio State’s most lopsided victory over Michigan in the history of “The Game,” surpassing their 38-0 win in 1935 and 50-20 victory in 1961.