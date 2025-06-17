Jeremiah Smith’s Guardian Sends Emotional 5-Word Message After Ohio State Make Big Offer For Brother Angelo

Jeremiah Smith has proven that his hype was justified. He has become the face of college football and Ohio State with a social media following that is increasing like wildfire (539K on Instagram), and about his NIL value? With the House settlement finalized, let’s just say by the time he reaches his final season at Ohio State, he will be earning more than some of the key players in the NFL. After leading OSU to the national title, Smith is now doing the same for his brother.

Jeremiah Smith’s younger brother, Angelo Smith, just got an offer from Ohio State, finally, now even a non-football fan can predict where he will land. Angelo shared the news on his IG post, “Wow!! Extremely blessed to earn an offer from Thee Ohio State University #agtg #earnednotgiven💯,” wrote Angelo. So, amid this elated news for him, he got a message from her aunt on the post, wishing him luck.

She commented, “Looooksi, that’s the way nephew.” Undoubtedly, the message is heartwarming as she also paired up with a heart and fire emoji, expressing her feelings. As for Angelo? Well, he is keeping up well in high school and might become one of the most talented prospects in Ohio State’s class.

