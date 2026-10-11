Jeremiah Smith’s Heisman Fate Sees New Twist After 6x Pro Bowler’s Strong Message

Jeremiah Smith has made a habit of making defensive backs look helpless. He has beaten double coverage, turned short catches into big gains, and put up numbers that would normally lock up Heisman favorite status. But Chad Ochocinco is not ready to hand him the title of college football’s best receiver.

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On the October 11 episode of Nightcap, he brought another name into the conversation.

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“We go talk about my Heisman candidate,” Chad Ochocinco said in conversation with Shannon Sharpe and Joe Johnson. “Jesse Legree. Alright, do your homework for Oregon State. He’s leading in every statistical category as a receiver.”

The suggestion initially caught Sharpe off guard. Smith has been the more recognizable name, and producing one of the strongest receiving seasons in the country. Legree, meanwhile, has been putting up extraordinary numbers in Corvallis without nearly the same national attention.

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Still, running backs or wide receivers don’t usually win Heisman trophies. The last running back to do so was Derrick Henry for Alabama Crimson Tide over a decade ago. The last receiver was Travis Hunter for Colorado in 2024.

“Hey, it all comes down to preference when you talk about Jesse Legree,” Ochocinco said. “Jeremiah Smith, right, it’s the same topic. The same conversation. Jordan, LeBron, Messi, Cristiano. It’s based on preference.”

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Through six games, Smith has a conference-high 48 receptions for 916 yards and 11 touchdowns. His latest performance came against Maryland on October 10, when he caught four passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns in Ohio State’s 45-16 victory. He averaged a whopping 23.3 yards per attempt in the game.

Legree has been almost as productive with fewer opportunities. The 5-foot-10 freshman entered Oregon State’s October 10 game against San Diego State with 28 catches, 741 yards and nine touchdowns.

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He was averaging 26.5 yards per reception, compared with Smith’s 19.1. Then Legree delivered another enormous performance. He caught 10 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns as Oregon State demolished San Diego State 66-14.

Most importantly, the way Legree plays is a treat to watch for football fans. Legree made an immediate impact in his college debut, catching a 71-yard pass from Braden Atkinson against Houston.

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Legree showed what he could do after the catch against ranked Texas Tech, turning a pass from Braden Atkinson into a 75-yard touchdown that tied the game at 7-7.

He caught the ball with room to run, spotted a gap, and accelerated with lightning speed before the Red Raiders’ defensive backs could close in. No wonder most of the damage came after the ball reached his hands.

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By Week 6, San Diego State knew it couldn’t afford to leave Legree alone. The Aztecs often gave their cornerbacks safety help over the top, trying to stop him from getting loose downfield. It didn’t work.

Legree caught three touchdown passes of 11, 31, and 71 yards. The longest was especially damaging for San Diego State.

The performance also made Legree the first Oregon State player to record six consecutive 100-yard receiving games. He also became only the third FBS player to score at least nine receiving touchdowns in his first five games, joining Michael Crabtree in 2007 and Randy Moss in 1997.

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For a freshman, being mentioned alongside names like Jeremiah Smith is a big deal. But Legree has already given enough reasons. Still, Ochocinco also has his own reasons for following Oregon State and favoring the freshman WR.

Ochocinco, the 6-time Pro Bowler, spent the 2000 season with the Beavers, helping them finish 11-1 and win the Fiesta Bowl. Cincinnati then drafted him in the second round in 2001. So, there’s a little bias towards his alma mater.

“Jeremiah Smith from the Crib. Hey. I like that young boy; watching him since he was legit,” Ochocinco said. “Jesse Legree. He’s at my old Alma mater, you feel me?”

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Smith has also rewritten Ohio State’s record book. After the Maryland game, his career totals reached 211 receptions, 3,474 receiving yards and 38 receiving touchdowns, all school records. There is another issue, though, when discussing the Heisman.

The award does not simply go to the most productive receiver. Voters weigh team success, strength of competition, signature performances, and a player’s influence on the national championship race.

Hall of Famer Cris Carter sees a Heisman Trophy and a future gold jacket in Jeremiah Smith’s future. But Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson has another name in the race. While Carter is backing the Ohio State wideout to reach the sport’s highest individual honor, Ochocinco has a different contender in mind.

Ohio State’s schedule gives Smith opportunities to make his case against high-profile opponents, including an upcoming meeting with Indiana. Legree has the numbers, but Oregon State, a G-6 program, doesn’t get the same national coverage.

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That could hurt him in the Heisman race. Matching Smith’s production is one thing. Getting voters to take notice when your team sits outside the usual group of contenders is another.

For now, as the season progresses, we can wait and watch, as Ocho suggested.

“When you watch Oregon State play again, you want to check him out. Get you some popcorn,” he said.

In truth, Legree is a lot like Smith in his freshman season at Ohio State. Heisman can still wait as he exceeds expectations and maybe finds a Power-4 program in his later college years for Heisman ambitions.