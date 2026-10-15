Jeremiah Smith’s Heisman Lead Faces Major Threat as 3 Quarterbacks Challenge Ohio State Star Despite “Best Player” Verdict

Jeremiah Smith has the records, the production, and the Heisman frontrunner status to match. His record-breaking first half has caught plenty of analysts’ attention, but not everyone is convinced he is ready to win the Heisman. During a panel discussion with USA Today Sports analysts Blake Toppmeyer, Matt Hayes and John Brice on the season’s biggest talking points, the responses about the Heisman winner gave a divided verdict.

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While Brice said few players in college football are as captivating as Smith, making the Ohio State star his pick to clinch the Heisman Trophy, Hayes believes the Heisman Trophy race is far from over. He insisted that the prestigious award still favours quarterbacks.

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“I completely agree with him,” said Hayes, agreeing with Brice’s pick. “He [Jeremiah Smith] is the best player in the game right now, but that doesn’t mean it’s still not a quarterback award whether we like it or not. There are a couple of guys that could get hot and change this thing. Keelon Russell’s one. Darian Mensah is one. C.J. Carr’s another.”

Hayes may have a point. While Jeremiah Smith is the favorite for the Heisman Trophy, Alabama’s Keelon Russell, Miami’s Darian Mensah and Notre Dame’s C.J. Carr have put together numbers that make them impossible to overlook.

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Russell entered mid-October with 1,599 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions, according to PFF. His 91.1 overall grade ranked sixth among qualified quarterbacks, signalling that his performances are gaining momentum.

Mensah has been equally impressive, recording 1,438 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions while completing 84.2% of his passes. PFF awarded him a 92.5 overall grade, further strengthening his case.

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Carr, meanwhile, has thrown for 1,378 yards, 16 touchdowns and one interception at a 70.8% completion rate. His 91.7 PFF grade ranked second among FBS quarterbacks.

All three quarterbacks have impressive numbers and the potential to turn their production into Heisman-worthy campaigns down the stretch. Hayes’ other point is also correct: winning the Heisman as a wide receiver remains a rare feat.

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Alabama’s DeVonta Smith last won it as a receiver in 2020, while Travis Hunter claimed the trophy in 2024 as a two-way star, playing both cornerback and wide receiver. In the past 26 years, they remain the only two wide receivers to win the Heisman.

Nonetheless, Smith’s Heisman candidacy appears stronger than ever. He is leading the race, with Russell and Mensah trailing behind him.

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During Ohio State’s 31-14 win over Iowa, Smith hauled in 11 catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns, setting program records in both categories. He later recorded his 206th career reception, becoming Ohio State’s all-time leader in that category as well.

Coming off his record-breaking performance against Kent State, where he surpassed Ohio State’s career receiving yards record, Smith now sits atop the Buckeyes’ record books in every major career receiving category.

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So far this season, Jeremiah Smith has hauled in 48 receptions for 916 yards and 11 touchdowns, making his strong case for the Heisman Trophy.

While he certainly faces competition, Smith is making a compelling case to win the race. His next game against the Hoosiers could prove crucial in determining whether he can maintain his Heisman lead.