Jeremiah Smith’s Latest Ohio State Feat Puts Michigan’s Wide Receivers in Uncomfortable Territory: Report

Michigan has an Ohio State problem, and right now, his name is Jeremiah Smith. Five games into the season, one Buckeyes receiver has somehow produced more receiving yards than Michigan’s entire wide receiver room combined. Eleven Warriors put the humiliating comparison into one graphic, and for the Wolverines, the numbers are brutal.

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Let that sink in for a second. One lone Buckeye is cooking with more grease than every single wideout rocking the Maize and Blue combined.

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If you look at the raw data five games into the season, it looks like a typo. Smith has been electric for the Buckeyes, racking up 823 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, if you round up every single wide receiver on Michigan’s active roster and pool their stats together, they have managed just 747 yards and 6 touchdowns.

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While the stat comparison first went viral on Eleven Warriors, official Big Ten box scores confirm the math. Smith’s individual production really is outstripping Michigan’s full room of receivers. Smith is clearing their collective bar by 76 yards and 3 trips to the end zone.

And he actually crossed that 747-yard mark in real time against Iowa. Smith entered the game with 617 yards on the season, then added 27 yards in the first quarter and another 84 in the second to reach 728 by halftime. He picked up 12 more yards early in the third to get to 740 before exploding for a 57-yard touchdown with 6:22 left in the quarter. That single catch pushed him to 797 yards for the season, officially taking him past Michigan’s entire wide receiver room. He finished the afternoon at 823 after adding another 8 yards in the third quarter and 18 in the fourth.

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The season’s not even hit the midway point, and the way things are going in Ann Arbor with Bryce Underwood and their offense unable to catch a break, there’s a good chance he could outperform them by putting up double the numbers when the season’s said and done.

He is fresh off back-to-back 200+ yard games, including a masterclass against Iowa’s usually terrifying defense, where he hauled in 11 catches for 206 yards and 2 scores. The quarter-by-quarter split was just as ridiculous: 27 yards in the first, 84 in the second, 77 in the third and another 18 in the fourth. This is not a random hot streak either. Smith was outperforming rival wideouts as a true freshman in 2024, and Ohio State’s pass-heavy system has consistently out-gained Michigan’s ground-first attack for years.

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This season, he’s averaging a staggering 18.7 yards per catch. Along the way, Smith has completed an Ohio State receiving sweep, becoming the program’s all-time leader in career receptions (207), receiving yards (3,381) and touchdown catches (36). In doing so, he passed Buckeye greats Emeka Egbuka (205 receptions), Michael Jenkins (2,898 receiving yards) and Chris Olave (35 touchdown catches) to stand alone atop the school record book.

But while he holds every major receiving record in Columbus, he is now chasing the broader Big Ten record book. Smith is just 407 yards away from eclipsing Purdue legend John Standeford’s conference career receiving record of 3,788 yards.

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Even more tantalizing for the rivalry, he is only 4 touchdowns away from surpassing former Michigan star Braylon Edwards (39 touchdowns) for the most receiving scores in Big Ten history. Dropping into Kinnick Stadium and hitting a Heisman pose after breaking the school record shows he’s hungry for all of it.

Jeremiah Smith Is Being Talked About as College Football’s Best Player

The conversation around Jeremiah Smith has moved well beyond whether he is the best wide receiver in college football. After his 206-yard, two-touchdown performance against Iowa, USA TODAY’s Craig Meyer framed it even more strongly, writing that Smith is simply “the best player in college football.” That kind of praise is becoming harder to dismiss when Smith has topped 150 receiving yards in four of Ohio State’s first five games and continues to rewrite the program record book along the way.

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What stands out to analysts is not just the volume, but how much of Ohio State’s passing game runs through him. Against Iowa, Smith accounted for 206 of Julian Sayin’s 324 passing yards, meaning nearly two-thirds of Ohio State’s passing production came through one receiver. That level of dominance is why every huge outing seems to restart the same conversation, whether Smith is now the most impactful player in the country regardless of position.

The numbers only strengthen that case. Through five games, Smith has 44 catches for 823 yards and nine touchdowns, while leading the FBS in receiving yards and sitting tied for the national lead in touchdown catches. Add in the Ohio State career records he has already broken, and analysts are no longer treating his season as a hot start. They are treating it like a legitimate Heisman-level campaign from a receiver who has become the centerpiece of one of the country’s most dangerous offenses.

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Obviously, the Michigan faithful will quickly point out that wide receiver stats don’t tell the whole story of an offense. They will remind everyone that their tight ends and running backs take up a huge chunk of their passing targets, and that wins are the only statistic that truly matters at the end of the year.

But in a rivalry where bragging rights are currency, having a single player on your rival’s roster lap your entire wideout corps while checking off historic records before mid-October is a tough pill to swallow.

Whether Michigan can figure out a way to spark its passing game, it would already be too late. The only thing they can do is sit back and watch him collect his Heisman in New York this December.