Ohio State’s quarterback situation might be getting messy, and its national championship dreams could take a hit. Jeremiah Smith, though, is playing a different game. The Buckeyes’ star receiver has already made himself one of the most coveted prospects in the country. And when the NFL buzz is getting louder, talk of another season in Columbus refuses to fade.

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ESPN college football and NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid has just unveiled his midseason first-round mock draft, and Ohio State superstar Jeremiah Smith sits right at the top of the list. Reid believes there is simply no player in the current draft class who can match Smith’s talent, going as far as to declare that “Smith is the best player in this draft, and as the first wide receiver to go No. 1 since 1996 (Keyshawn Johnson).”

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Quite a few words of praise from the draft analyst, but Jeremiah Smith deserves every bit of it. The 2026 season has been nothing short of historic for him, as he has recorded 80 receptions for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns through 10 games. He is averaging 16.5 yards per catch and has also recorded six 100-yard receiving performances, including an 11-catch, 117-yard outing against Northwestern.

And that’s just the beginning of what makes him such a special player. Smith has already become Ohio State’s all-time leader in career receptions (243), receiving yards (3,875), and touchdown catches (42). He has also surpassed Purdue’s John Standeford’s 3,788 yards to become the Big Ten’s all-time leader in receiving yards.

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With a historic collection of records already under his belt, Smith has more than enough to make a strong case for a top 5 draft selection. And Jordan Reid isn’t shying away from making an even bigger statement by crowning Jeremiah Smith the best player in this draft class.

However, Smith has yet to make a final decision about his NFL future. The star wide receiver still has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining. While many believe he may not return to Ohio State for a final season under Ryan Day, his latest comments have left the door open.

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Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Smith offered a brief but intriguing response when asked about his future. “We’ll see,” he responded when asked about the possibility of returning to Ohio State for one more season.

Just two words, yet they raise more questions than answers. That said, Jordan Reid believes Jeremiah Smith would be a perfect addition to the Tennessee Titans.

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“He would allow the Titans to continue to build around quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft. How special is Smith? He has drawn comparisons to some of the best wideouts of the past quarter century — including Calvin Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald and Julio Jones — by NFL scouts,” wrote Reid.

The ESPN draft analyst believes Smith could be the missing piece to turn things around in Tennessee, where the Titans have struggled to find their footing this season. And there’s another exciting possibility: Smith could reunite with fellow Ohio State star Carnell Tate, whom the Titans selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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However, Reid is far from the only one who sees Smith as a potential first-round pick. His ESPN colleague Mel Kiper Jr. shares that belief and even predicted Smith’s draft position earlier this season.

“I think [Smith being the No. 1 prospect in the Draft] is pretty much locked in,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said earlier this season. “You write that in pen. He’s a great player. We’ve seen it since the freshman year, when we would have probably had him in our top three to five overall big board, maybe a little higher. So we’ve been waiting for this moment this year.

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“When you look at Jeremiah Smith, if you say grade and he’s a 99, the next guy would probably be a 96, 97. So, nobody’s going to be touching Jeremiah Smith in terms of rating for this draft.”

Jeremiah Smith has the chance to become Ohio State’s first No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft since 1997, when Pro Football Hall of Famer Orlando Pace achieved the feat. And if Smith pulls it off, he will once again rewrite history.