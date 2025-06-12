Jeremiah Smith’s Reputation Boldly Challenged in National Analyst’s Controversial Take on SEC QB

“Summer of Sellers.” We remember Cousin Shane saying something interesting on That SEC Football show: “Do you believe the Gamecocks make the playoff?” to which Shane replied with a simple “Yes”. Now, most SEC fans would shrug this off, and it makes sense why. While Shane Beamer did do SC justice, it wasn’t nearly enough to help them into the playoffs. A strong 9-4 end to the year, but a Citrus Bowl loss to Illinois left an ugly mark, and the doubts about Shane Beamer and Co. started piling. Yet, beneath the skepticism lies a brewing truth, not many have noticed: Columbia holds a secret weapon potent enough to turn audacity into prophecy.

That weapon? LaNorris Sellers — the dual-threat sorcerer transforming South Carolina’s offense into his personal highlight reel. That viral clip of him spinning dimes with unnerving ease? It wasn’t just practice poetry. It was a warning shot. ESPN’s J.D. PicKell saw the detonation coming: “Look at my guy spinning the pill like a shady pharmacist… If he makes that throw consistently? Lord, have mercy on the rest of college football.” Now pair that up with Mike Shula’s offensive mind and scheme, and you get the perfect player to chase down Jeremiah Smith’s ‘Best Player in America’ crown. And we get it, comparing a QB to a WR is college football’s ultimate apples-to-oranges debate.

But we just cannot skip over this. Smith’s brilliance is undeniable — 1,315 yards and 15 TDs as a freshman at Ohio State redefined ‘generational.’ But Sellers offers something more valuable than highlight catches: total offensive dominion. PicKell nailed it: “With the ball in his hands, there’s nobody I trust more in college football to make good things happen… full stop.” See, Smith needs a maestro. Sellers is the orchestra—quarterback, running back, escape artist, and red-zone wrecking ball fused into one terrifying package.

Right now? South Carolina’s offense isn’t just a ‘system’; it’s Sellers’ personal lab experiment. This is why the Gamecocks’ playoff hype isn’t just noise—it’s nitro waiting for a spark. Shane Beamer has something undeniable in his hands, and if the HC plays his cards right? Then you know which SEC team is going to crack the berth.

But there is still one big problem. You see, keeping the Jeremiah Smith war aside, Beamer is dealing with a much bigger problem that could completely derail his plans for Sellers and the Gamecocks’ 2025 conquest.

NCAA vs Shane Beamer

Cousin Shane’s defiant playoff “Yes” wasn’t just confidence—it was a thoughtful take based on LaNorris Sellers’ magic….. And a reloaded backfield. But here is where the problem arises. That promise now hangs by a thread, tangled in NCAA red tape.

What do we mean? Well, freeing transfer RB Rahsul Faison—the 1,845-yard Utah State wrecking ball—from eligibility purgatory. The young RB’s 3 years at Div 1 make him the near-perfect replacement for Beamer’s Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. But now here we are, with bureaucratic delays threatening to sideline the kid indefinitely.

This entire thing is wild. NCAA continues to claim that Faison has exhausted his eligibility. However, his 3-year stint (2023-24 at Utah State + 2022 at Snow College) says otherwise. Now, why did the NCAA think Faison is done for? Well, by counting pandemic red-shirts and online semesters against him.

Now, SC fans, please don’t think Beamer’s vision for Gamecocks football ends at this roadblock. Remember, Vandy’s Diego Pavia won back an extra year under similar problems. Plus, NIL heavyweight lawyer Darren Heitner is all set to help Faison out.

Sellers’ magic demands chemistry. The NCAA delivers malpractice. If Faison falls, Columbia’s dream dies in red tape—and overtaking Smith remains a fantasy.