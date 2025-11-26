Jeremiyah Love Announces Heisman Promo vs Stanford After First Getting Marcus Freeman’s Blessing to Do It

Essentials Inside The Story Celebration police up in Fighting Irish

Jeremiyah expresses love for celebrations and Coach Free

Marcus Freeman gives a nod of approval for celebrations

Jeremiyah Love locks his target: the Heisman Trophy. The Notre Dame wide receiver has showered fans with goosebump-worthy moments throughout the season. With one game to go before the playoffs, Love promises a Heisman promo at Stanford Stadium.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After head coach Marcus Freeman granted permission, Jeremiyah Love has decided to strike the Heisman pose if he scores against Stanford. That would be a treat for Fighting Irish fans who expect Love to claim the award. He revealed the decision on the November 25 episode of the Wake Up the Echoes show, where he joined Freeman and host Tony Simeone.

“Maybe I’ll hit the heart and the Heisman pose at the same time. Would it be the last game of the regular season? Love expressed on the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why not throw out something like that? But that’s a good idea, actually. So, I’m probably going to do that.”

The interview also highlighted the relationship between Love and Freeman. Love credited Marcus Freeman for his contributions to help him build the team. Under Freeman, the Fighting Irish rank second in points per game with 41.4 this season, making them a dangerous offensive program. But Freeman’s ability to create space for Love and his teammates has played a major role in their success.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have a lot of respect for Coach Freeman and everything that he does for this program. I feel like he’s the embodiment of unselfishness. Coach Free is always sacrificing at every step of his day, expressed Love.

I wouldn’t rather be any place other than Notre Dame or be coached by anybody other than Coach Free.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Under Freeman’s guidance, Love came up with 185 carries, rushed for 1306 yards, and earned 17 touchdowns. With 7.1 yards per rush attempt, he causes the defenses to stand up and take notice. They don’t mark him; he’s flying away to the end zone.

With a strong team behind them, Freeman and Love intend to capture the championship that eluded the program last season. However, before that, Love has business to handle in the final game of the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heisman-bound Jeremiyah Love to send out a message against Stanford

With only Stanford left in the season, Jeremiyah Love will look to make a statement. With Freeman’s blessings, Love can now actually hit the Heisman pose if he scores. Yet, it wasn’t always like this. Marcus Freeman has a strict policy against celebrations, especially the Heisman pose. But when Love hit that pose against Syracuse in Week 13, Freeman gave in and approved the celebration.

“You know what? (Love) earned the right to do that. I don’t like the one you’re referring to (Eli Raridon) as much as the other one. But he’s earned the right. So, I’ll let that one go,” said Freeman.

Jeremiyah Love sits in a strong position for Heisman contention. His performance against Syracuse gave him another boost in the Heisman race. Love will try to deliver an outstanding performance against Stanford, strike the Heisman pose, and send a message to the other contenders that he’s coming for the coveted trophy.